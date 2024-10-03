Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

Canadian Defensive Stocks to Buy Now for Stability

Given their excellent track records, solid underlying businesses, and healthy growth prospects, I am bullish on these three defensive stocks.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
edit Safety First illustration

Image source: Getty Images

Amid the optimism over the United States Federal Reserve’s rate cut, the S&P/TSX Composite Index hit a new all-time high yesterday and closed 0.5% lower from its highs. Year to date, the index is up 14.5%. However, the escalating conflict in the Middle East is a cause for concern. So, if you are also worried the equity markets could turn volatile in the coming months, here are three top Canadian defensive stocks you can buy right now.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) serves the electric and natural gas needs of 3.5 million customers across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. With around 99% regulated assets, the company’s financials are less susceptible to market volatility. Supported by these stable financials, the utility company has delivered an average total shareholder return of 11.1% for the previous 20 years. The company has raised its dividend for 51 years, with its forward yield currently at 3.98%.

Further, Fortis is expanding its asset base through a $26 billion capital-expenditure plan, including $6.7 billion in clean energy. Amid these investments, the company’s management projects its rate base to expand at an annualized rate of 6.5% from 2025 to 2029. Along with these growth initiatives, the company’s focus on improving its operating efficiency could boost its financials in the coming years. Meanwhile, the management expects to raise its dividends 4-6% annually through 2029. Considering all these factors, I believe Fortis would be an ideal defensive bet.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is another excellent defensive stock to have in your portfolio. Its superior direct-sourcing method and efficient logistics allow it to offer various consumer products at attractive prices. So, the company enjoys healthy same-store sales even during challenging macro environments. The discount retailer has been expanding its store network, increasing its store count to 1,583 as of July 28.

Amid these growth initiatives, the company’s revenue and net income have increased at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 11.5% and 18% for the last 13 years. Continuing its uptrend, the company’s top line and net income grew by 8% and 17.9% in the first six months. Amid this solid financial growth, the company has returned around 800% in the last 10 years at an annualized rate of 24.6%.

Meanwhile, I expect Dollarama to continue delivering healthy returns, given its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects. The company plans to increase its store count to 2,000 by 2031, representing an increase of 417 from its current levels. The company owns a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity, a value retailer in Latin America. Meanwhile, Dollarama has an option to increase its stake by 9.89% in Dollarcity by the end of 2027. Moreover, Dollarcity, which operates 570 stores, plans to expand its store count to 1,050 by the end of 2031. These growth initiatives could continue to drive Dollarama’s financials and support its stock price growth.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) collects, transports, and disposes of non-hazardous solid waste. It operates in secondary and exclusive markets across the United States and Canada, thus facing lesser competition and enjoying a higher operating margin. The company has expanded its business through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, boosting its financials. Amid the financial growth, the company has returned 572% in the last 10 years at a 21% CAGR.

Meanwhile, WCN has a solid pipeline of acquisition opportunities across its footprint, positioning it to generate $700 million of annualized revenue from its acquisitions in 2024. It has several renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities under construction, which could become operational over the next few years. Given its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend in the company’s financials to continue. Besides, WCN has rewarded its shareholders by increasing its dividends at a 14% CAGR since 2010.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield dividend stocks are well-positioned to pay and increase their distributions, making them compelling investments for income investors.

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $1,477.19 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock could deliver huge returns over the next few years with the rise of building activity, and it…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

Maximized CPP Benefits and TFSA Growth: How Canadians Can Get Both

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have proven ways to get the maximum CPP benefits and maximize tax-free money growth in a TFSA.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Canadians Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for stocks to buy and hold for decades? Here are three stocks you will regret not buying…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: Buy These 2 TSX Stocks for Monthly Dividends

| Adam Othman

These two high-yielding, monthly dividend payers invested inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) are worth a look.

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it's likely…

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Investing

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Is on Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Joey Frenette

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) stock is getting severely undervalued this October as deal uncertainties jitter investors.

Read more »

top TSX stocks to buy
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Transform $100,000 Into $1 Million

| Puja Tayal

To become a millionaire, you need to harness the power of compounding by staying invested for a longer term in…

Read more »