1 Magnificent Canadian Stock Down 40% to Buy and Hold Forever

This energy stock may be down, but do not count it out if you’re looking for long-term income.

Investing in the stock market can often feel like navigating a complex and sometimes unpredictable landscape. However, for those who adopt a long-term perspective and are willing to weather short-term volatility, such market dips can frequently present valuable opportunities, especially to acquire shares of fundamentally strong companies at potentially discounted prices. One such company that warrants consideration during these times of market fluctuation is Cameco (TSX:CCO), a globally recognized leader in the uranium production industry.

Cameco stock

Cameco stands as one of the world’s largest and most influential uranium producers. The Canadian stock plays a critical role in the global energy supply chain. It provides the essential fuel for nuclear power plants operating in numerous countries around the world. Right now, the price is down 40% from its $88 high, suggesting a potential entry point for long-term investors who believe in the future of nuclear energy and Cameco’s position within the industry.

In its most recent earnings report, which covered the fourth quarter of 2024, Cameco reported net earnings of $120 million, or $0.30 per share. This represents a substantial and positive turnaround from the net loss of $53 million, or $0.13 per share, that the Canadian stock reported last year. Cameco attributed this significant improvement in financial performance to a combination of increased sales volumes of uranium, plus higher realized prices for the commodity in the global market.

Looking further into the financial details, Cameco’s revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 reached $889 million. This is a significant increase from the $550 million reported in the same period of the prior year. This impressive 62% year-over-year increase in revenue was primarily driven by a rise in the volume of uranium deliveries that the company made to its customers, as well as the more favourable market conditions that led to improved pricing for uranium. Notably, the Canadian stock’s average realized price for uranium during the fourth quarter of 2024 was US$42.90 per pound. Compared to an average realized price of US$33.90 per pound in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Looking ahead

The global landscape for uranium demand is currently showing signs of a significant upward trend. Many countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the important role that nuclear energy can play in meeting clean energy goals while ensuring a reliable and secure energy supply. This growing global interest and investment in nuclear power bodes well for uranium producers like Cameco. Furthermore, Cameco has established long-term contracts with major utilities worldwide. This helps to ensure a stable and predictable revenue stream for the Canadian stock in the years ahead.

In addition to capitalizing on the favourable market dynamics, Cameco focuses on implementing stringent cost management measures and enhancing its overall operational efficiency. A significant strategic move in this direction has been the restart of production at its McArthur River/Key Lake operations. These were previously placed on care and maintenance and production was suspended due to less favourable market conditions. This resumption of production is expected to significantly enhance Cameco’s overall production capacity, plus contribute to a reduction in its per-unit production costs. These production improvements will further strengthen its competitive position in the global uranium market.

While the investment thesis for Cameco appears compelling, it is important for investors to acknowledge that investing in the uranium market does come with its own set of inherent risks. The price of uranium can be volatile and is often influenced by geopolitical events, shifts in policies, and supply-demand balance. However, Cameco’s strong financial balance sheet and its proactive strategic initiatives are expected to position the Canadian stock well to navigate these potential challenges, as well as capitalize on the long-term growth prospects of the nuclear energy sector.

Bottom line

For investors who are willing to adopt a long-term investment horizon, the current decline in Cameco’s stock price from its recent highs may indeed present a potentially attractive buying opportunity. The Canadian stock’s fundamental business remains strong, and the overall outlook for the uranium industry appears increasingly positive. As with any investment decision, however, it is absolutely essential for investors to conduct their own thorough and independent research, carefully evaluating their individual investment goals. And, of course, they should fully understand their personal risk tolerance before making any investment decisions regarding Cameco.