CCB Parents: You're Getting an Upgrade in 2024

CCB Parents: You’re Getting an Upgrade in 2024

The CCB grew even more in 2024, and with a CAGR of 3% over the last few years, it’s likely to only climb further. But here’s how to turn it into more.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
The Canada Child Benefit (CCB) is a lifeline for many families. This extra cash helps cover essentials like food, clothing, and school supplies. Thus, the benefit makes it easier for parents to manage the cost of raising children. For low- to middle-income families, it can make a big difference in their financial stability, allowing them to invest in their kids’ future without stressing over the next bill​. And Canadian parents should continue to see a major upgrade.

The upgrade

The federal government recently announced an increase to the CCB to help families keep up with the rising costs brought on by inflation. With the cost of living going up, especially for basics like food and housing, this bump in the CCB is meant to give parents a little extra relief. For 2024, families with kids under six could receive up to $7,786 annually, and those with children aged 6 to 17 could see up to $6,570 per year. This increase ensures that families don’t have to stretch their budgets quite as thin to provide for their children.

This decision to raise the CCB is a direct response to inflation pressures that have hit Canadian households over the past year. By boosting the CCB, the government hopes to ease some financial stress, allowing parents to focus more on their kids rather than on juggling bills. Whether it’s covering daycare costs, buying back-to-school gear, or just helping with everyday expenses, this increase aims to make life a bit easier for families across the country. And it should only keep rising.

More to come

Over the past few years, the CCB has consistently increased to keep pace with inflation, ensuring families receive more support as living costs rise. Since its introduction in 2016, the CCB has seen annual adjustments based on inflation rates. For instance, in 2020, the maximum payment was $6,639 for children under six, and it has now grown to $7,786 in 2024. This steady increase reflects the government’s commitment to supporting families, especially as inflation has picked up in recent years. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the CCB has been around 3% over the last few years, thus highlighting how these incremental adjustments add up over time​.

Looking ahead, it’s likely that the CCB will continue to rise in line with inflation, as it’s tied to the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This ensures that the benefit remains relevant and provides meaningful support to families in the face of ongoing economic challenges. With inflationary pressures expected to persist, the government will likely keep adjusting the CCB to ensure it helps parents cover the growing costs of raising kids.

Set your kids up for life

Investing even a portion of your CCB into a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) could be a game-changer for your kids’ future. By setting aside some of that CCB each month, you can grow that money tax-free, thereby letting it accumulate and compound over the years. Imagine putting even a small amount into a diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (TSX:VXC). With its current price of $61.07 and a year-to-date return of 20%, it’s a great way to gain global exposure while benefiting from the power of compound growth.

VXC holds a diverse range of assets across industries like technology and healthcare, making it a strong long-term investment option. Its low expense ratio and yield of 1.5% mean you’re not losing much to fees, and your investment has the potential to grow alongside global markets. Given its five-year beta of 0.99, it tracks close to the broader market with slightly less volatility. By investing in VXC, you’re setting your kids up with a financial headstart that could pay off big time when they need it the most​.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Ex Canada Index ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

