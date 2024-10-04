Member Login
Home » Investing » How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $5,000 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

These three high-yielding dividend stocks could allow you to earn over $5,000 annually through your TFSA.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT

Image source: Getty Images

The TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) allows Canadians above 18 years to earn tax-free earnings on a specified amount called a contribution limit. For 2024, the Canadian Revenue Agency has fixed the contribution limit to $7,000, while the cumulative value for individuals who were 18 years and older in 2009 would be $95,000. So, if you invest the entire amount in quality dividend stocks that offer over 5.3% dividend yield, you can earn over $5,000 annually.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at three top stocks that offer over 5.3% dividend yields.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is a must-buy for income-seeking investors due to its impressive track record, solid underlying businesses, and healthy growth prospects. The midstream energy company earns around 98% of its cash flows from regulated cost-of-service and long-term, take-or-pay contracts, thus shielding its financials from market volatility. Also, around 80% of its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) is inflation-indexed. Supported by these stable and predictable cash flows, the company has paid dividends for 69 years. It has also raised its dividends for 29 previous years at an annualized rate of above 10%, while it currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 6.62%.

Meanwhile, Enbridge acquired Public Service Company, a natural gas utility that served 600,000 customers in North Carolina, from Dominion Energy earlier this month. The company continues to expand its midstream, renewable, and utility asset bases through annual spending of $6-$7 billion. The company’s financial position also looks healthy, with its debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 4.7 and $18 billion of liquidity as of June 30.

Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) has paid dividends continuously since 1833. It has raised its dividends at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 6% since 2013 and currently offers a healthy forward dividend yield of 5.93%. The financial services company reported an excellent third-quarter performance in August, with quarter-over-quarter revenue and adjusted net income growth. It has also strengthened its balance sheet.

Its common equity tier-one ratio, which determines the company’s capacity to withstand financial distress, improved by 10 basis points to 13.3% compared to the previous quarter. Further, the company has signed an agreement to acquire a 14.9% stake in KeyCrop. The company’s management hopes the acquisition will enhance its near-term profitability while growing and diversifying its United States business. Given its improving financials and healthy growth prospects, I expect BNS to continue paying dividends at a healthier rate.

Telus

After a tough couple of years, telecom companies are witnessing healthy buying amid rate cuts by central banks across Canada and the United States. Telus (TSX:T), one of the three top players in Canada, is up 11% from its July lows. Telecom companies enjoy healthy cash flows due to their recurring revenue sources, thus allowing them to reward their shareholders with consistent dividend growth. Since 2004, the company has returned $21 billion to its shareholders, with $21 billion in dividends and $5.2 billion through share repurchases. It currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.3891/share, translating into a forward yield of 6.97%.

Meanwhile, the demand for telecommunications services is rising in this digitally connected world. Telus is investing in strengthening its 5G and broadband infrastructure, which could continue to grow its customer base and ARPU (average revenue per user). Its 5G network currently covers 86% of the country’s population. Its other growth verticles, such as Health and Agriculture & Consumer goods, could boost its financials in the coming quarters. Meanwhile, the company’s management is confident of raising its dividends by 7-10% annually through 2025, making it an excellent buy for income-seeking investors.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHAREINVESTMENTDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
ENB$55.25573$31,658.25$0.915$524.30Quarterly
BNS$71.5442$31,603.0$1.06$468.52Quarterly
T$22.281,421$31,659.88$0.3891$552.91Quarterly
Total$1545.73Quarterly

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Group of people network together with connected devices
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling NVIDIA and Picking Up This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Billionaires are selling NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), but buying Shopify Inc (TSX:SHOP).

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

7.53% Dividend Yield? I’m Buying This Passive-Income Stock Powerhouse in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock offers a huge opportunity for dividends that will pay you each month you hold them!

Read more »

energy industry
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Natural Resources Stock a Good Buy?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) stock is a powerhouse of dividends and your portfolio's energy boost for decades to…

Read more »

growing plant shoots on stacked coins
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two safe, high-yield Canadian dividend stocks you can buy right now and hold for years.

Read more »

A woman shops in a grocery store while pushing a stroller with a child
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This high-yielding REIT is worth a look by investors seeking monthly income.

Read more »

Value for money
Tech Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy as the Canadian Market Continues to Rally

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their discounted stock prices and healthy growth prospects, these three TSX stocks offer excellent buying opportunities for long-term investors.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Top TSX Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio? Here's a trio that can provide growth and…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 11.6 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services is a monthly dividend stock that offers investors a double-digit yield in October 2024.

Read more »