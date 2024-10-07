Member Login
2 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

These high-yielding energy stocks may be worth buying in almost any given market, regardless of whether they are bullish or discounted.

Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

There are a decent number of high-yield energy stocks in Canada, but not all of them offer a healthy mix of yield, solid dividend histories, and stability. A few are worth buying in almost any given market, regardless of whether they are bullish or discounted.

One mid-stream giant to buy

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is often at the top or near the top of dividend stock lists in or connected to the energy sector. Enbridge is a leader in the industry based on its market capitalization and global midstream giant transporting massive segments of total oil and natural gas consumed. But that’s not why the TSX dividend pick is cherished.

The energy giant has been growing its payouts for 29 consecutive years, making it one of the oldest dividend aristocrats in Canada.

The dividend growth has also been quite generous compared to the average in the industry and the aristocrats in general, though the current outlook is more modest. But Enbridge also promises decades of future dividend growth. It has a resilient business model and offers a juicy 6.5% yield.

Another mid-stream giant to buy

Even though it may not sound like the wisest course of action to concentrate too much on the same niche/segment within the sector, the stellar dividend history of TC Energy (TSX:TRP) and comparatively high stability factor associated with the pipeline stock makes it another viable high-yield energy stock you can buy hand over fist.

The stock leans heavily towards gas transportation and while it may not have many short-term benefits, especially when oil prices are on the rise, it does offer the stock better long-term prospects.

Right now, the stock offers a generous 6.2% yield. Given that it’s entering a bear market phase, the yield may go up while all the fundamental strengths stay the same. It’s a great buy now and will be even more impressive if it drops a decent amount and the yield goes up.

An energy stock to avoid

Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE) is one energy dividend payer you should avoid for multiple reasons, starting with the yield. At 2.9%, it doesn’t even come close to the two mid-stream giants you should consider buying. However, the yield is one of many problems the stock has. It also falls short in the consistency department.

The stock has slashed its yield twice in the last five years, and it’s still a fraction of what it was before the pandemic. These energy stocks are quite stable right now if we evaluate them from a payout ratio perspective, but the history and the yield are not worth the risk, especially now that the post-pandemic bullish phase is over.

Foolish takeaway

The two high-yield energy stocks can be ideal for a long-term, consistent dividend-based income. The capital appreciation potential is not nearly as attractive but it’s also better than non-existent. TC Energy might have better growth prospects (considering its history) then Enbridge but dividends are still the primary reason to buy either of the mid-stream giants.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

