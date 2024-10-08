Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 No-Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $200

Even in a bullish sector, some stocks tend to stand out from the rest, and they may have their own catalysts fueling their growth in addition to sector-wide momentum.

Adam Othman
Risk tolerance is one of the critical characteristics signifying differences between different investing styles. Some investors like to take many risks to get a better shot at exceptional rewards, while others focus more on predictable and reliable stocks, even if it means slow growth and modest returns.

Just like different investors have different trading styles, various sectors have different performance tendencies. Some have a higher concentration of low-volatility stocks, while others may have more rapidly moving options available.

If you are comfortable with the latter, the tech sector might be more your pace, and if you are working with a limited amount of capital, there are two easy picks you may consider looking into.

An optics-focused company

Canada doesn’t have a lot of semiconductor companies that have made it into the big leagues, but the TSX does have a solid optics-oriented option – POET Technologies (TSX:PTK). The company is focused on infusing photonics – i.e., light-based circuitry and data transmission – with the more conventional electronics, in which signals are transmitted via electricity.

We already heavily rely upon light-based data transition via an optical fibre cable, but POET Technologies is integrating that at the chip level.

This presents a promising new paradigm in computing. Photonics can significantly enhance the communication speeds and computing powers of electronic devices without making them bulky or more power-consuming.

And this is where the Artificial Intelligence (AI) angle comes in. Its devices may allow for the development of high-speed and low-latency networks, which can benefit the hardware dedicated to AI models.

The company recently won the AI Breakthrough award for best optical AI solution, and it’s partnering with several businesses interested in its novel hardware solutions. It’s trading at just $6 per share and has grown (albeit not consistently) 415% since the beginning of 2024.

A robotics stock

Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) is shaping up to be the most promising robotics stock from Canada. It operates primarily in the “naval” market, developing sensors and solutions specifically for underwater conditions. The applications of these solutions range from underwater scanning/imaging to surveys.

The company has made significant waves recently, with public offerings allowing it to expand its research and resources as well as successful demonstrations to the most significant market players, like NATO. But it has significant applications beyond defence, including oil rigs, offshore wind, marine-life, and several others.

The stock has also experienced massive growth in 2024 (about 190% since the beginning of the year). It’s still trading at about $1.90 per share.

Foolish takeaway

Both tech stocks give you a way to diversify your tech holdings away from software-related businesses and both are leaders in their respective industries. POET Technologies has a solid presence in the optics and optical sensors market whereas Kraken is one of the most significant names in the underwater robotics market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kraken Robotics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

