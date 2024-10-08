Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 8

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 8

Overnight declines in commodity prices could pressure the TSX index at the open today as China’s economic stimulus measures and geopolitical conflicts remain in focus.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Despite rising crude oil prices, Canadian equities struggled to gain traction at the start of the week, with bond yields climbing to their highest in over two months. This spike in yields apparently reignited concerns about high borrowing costs amid inflationary pressures, causing investors to pull back. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up 60 points, or 0.2%, on Monday to settle at 24,103.

Although a 3.8% intraday increase in West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures prices drove energy stocks higher, big declines in most other key sectors, including utilities, healthcare, and technology, dragged the TSX lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG) and Fortuna Mining (TSX:FVI) nosedived by at least 8.6% each, making them the worst-performing TSX Composite components for the day. This selloff in IMG and FVI stocks followed investor concerns over recent media reports regarding their operations in the West African nation Burkina Faso.

Over the weekend, Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traoré hinted at the possible withdrawal of mining permits for companies not complying with local laws. Both IAMGOLD and Fortuna quickly responded, stating that their mining permits are in compliance with Burkina Faso’s regulations and that their operations are continuing as normal.

Despite these reassurances, investors seemed unconvinced, driving IAMGOLD and Fortuna Mining stocks down as a precautionary response to the potential political risks in the region. On a year-to-date basis, IMG and FVI stocks are still up 85% and 19%, respectively.

Emera, Energy Fuels, and Ero Copper were also among the bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange yesterday, with each sliding by at least 4.1%.

On the flip side, Canadian Natural Resources, MDA Space, Imperial Oil, and Athabasca Oil each inched up by a minimum of 3%, positioning them as the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, TD Bank, Enbridge, TC Energy, and Baytex Energy were among the most actively traded stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Most commodity prices, especially silver, copper, and crude oil, fell sharply early Tuesday morning as China’s latest economic stimulus measures seemed to disappoint investors. Given that, the main TSX index could remain under pressure at the opening today.

While no major economic releases are due today, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and West Asia will remain on TSX investors’ radar, potentially adding to market volatility in today’s session.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Emera, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 7

| Jitendra Parashar

After rallying for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite now trades with solid 15.3% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

Stock Market

Is Brookfield Business Partners a Buy in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 20% from all-time highs, Brookfield Business Partners is a cheap TSX stock that should be on top of your…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 4

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. jobs report and volatile commodity prices amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 3

| Jitendra Parashar

Besides more economic data from the United States, TSX investors will continue to monitor the ongoing West Asia conflict today,…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 2

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. non-farm employment data and new developments related to the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East will remain…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stock Market

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why TFSA investors should buy and hold blue-chip stocks such as Canadian National Railway and Waste Connections.

Read more »

Stock Market

Iron Stomach? 3 Riskier Stocks That Could Pay Off Big Time in the Future

| Aditya Raghunath

These three beaten-down TSX stocks remain top investment choices in 2024 as they can stage a turnaround going forward.

Read more »

Stock Market

Is Lululemon Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 45% from all-time highs, Lululemon stock trades at a lower multiple and is an attractive buy for value investors.

Read more »