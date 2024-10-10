Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 64 in Canada

Here’s an analysis of what the average TFSA balance is at age 64 in Canada, and what younger investors may want to make of the data.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.

Source: Getty Images

The Tax Free Savings Account (or TFSA) has certainly become one of the most important financial tools for Canadians to utilize. Since its inception in 2009, many retirees (or those entering retirement) have taken advantage of this tool in a bid to save on taxes once the time comes to withdraw funds.

Unlike RRSP contributions, in which savers get a tax break upfront (but then need to pay taxes on the back end when they start pulling distributions), a TFSA acts differently. Investments are made with post-tax income, which means all future gains (including the growth of these investments) can be had tax-free at retirement. For many retirees, that can be a massive benefit, considering how high some investments can run over a long period of time.

For those looking to estimate where they may be at age 64 if they contribute regularly to their TFSA, let’s dive into what the data show right now.

Average TFSA balance at age 64

According to a 2023 study carried out by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA), the average TFSA balance for Canadians aged 64 was approximately $150,000. That’s certainly a decent sum of money, and it isn’t anything to scoff at. Those are tax-free dollars as well, which means retirees that don’t need to pull that money out could leave it in their TFSA and take RRSP distributions, having this capital set aside as a “back up plan” of sorts in retirement.

However, it’s also worth noting that this fund has only been available for the past 15 years, and so younger investors looking to estimate what they’ll have at age 64 have different factors to work with. Additionally, this data is based on average balances – as many investors know, median and mean can vary wildly, and I anticipate that’s the case given the discrepancy in individual savings habits, income levels, and investment strategies.

Total contribution room over the past 15 years totals $95,000, which means that those who saved regularly have seen at least 50% portfolio growth over this timeframe. That’s great, but there are certainly ways to get much higher growth over the long term.

Factors that influence the size of a TFSA balance

As mentioned, there are a number of key factors to take into consideration when it comes to estimating what a particular investor could have in their TFSA over time.

Age is the most obvious factor. The age at which investors start putting capital into this fund (and the size of these investments at younger ages) will impact overall growth over a long period of time. As the saying goes, starting early and contributing often are among the most important factors to consider when setting up a TFSA.

The investment strategy chosen by those taking a long-term view of the markets also matters. TFSA accounts disproportionately favour growth investments. So, for those looking to add higher-growth (and higher-risk) investments to their portfolio, doing so in a TFSA can be a great way to capitalize on tax-free growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

More on Retirement

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and could be undervalued right now.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Retirement

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Robin Brown

The TFSA is the best place to put stocks that could double and multiply. Here are three worth holding for…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 2 Top TSX Stocks Still Offering Attractive Dividend Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks still look cheap.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These TSX stocks have long track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 64 for Canadians

| Aditya Raghunath

It's about $150,000 -- and it's probably not enough to comfortably retire.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Retirement

Retirees: 3 Income Stocks Every Canadian Needs to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Retirees: these are the only three dividend stocks you need to get started in creating passive income during retirement.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Retirement

Invest in These TSX Dividend Stocks for a Worry-Free Retirement Plan

| Robin Brown

Are you starting to prepare for retirement? Look at these three top Canadian dividend stocks for a worry-free retirement.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Rising Canadian Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap

| Andrew Walker

These stocks could continue to move higher as interest rates decline.

Read more »