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How This Bolder Savings Approach Could Help You Catch Up on Retirement Goals

Do not let uncertainties derail your retirement plans. Learn how to boost your savings for a secure retirement today.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Investing in bold stocks like Lundin Gold and Broadcom can significantly boost your retirement portfolio.
  • Lundin Gold offers exposure to gold price stability and recovery potential amidst economic downturns, while Broadcom provides growth through its market-leading position in communication chips and successful tech acquisitions.
  • Gold's historical resilience and Broadcom's consistent long-term growth across tech revolutions make them strategic choices for a diversified investment approach that balances risk and potential returns, ideal for enhancing TFSA accounts.
10 stocks we like better than Lundin Gold

You planned to clear all your debts by 50, retire at 60, let your investments pay for the next five years, and then collect Canada Pension Plan (CPP) at 65. However, not everything goes as planned. Chaos often comes unannounced, disrupts your well-crafted plan, and sidetracks your goals. When uncertainty strikes, you need a bolder savings approach to get your investments back on track.

Canada Day fireworks over two Adirondack chairs on the wooden dock in Ontario, Canada

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Are you falling behind on your retirement goals?

You might be in your early 40s or late 30s, and your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is barely $20,000. It may look like you are falling behind if your friends and colleagues are ahead in their savings game. But a $20,000 TFSA balance at age 40 is pretty average. Many Canadians often boost their retirement savings when they turn 45.

If you thought about retirement at 35 or 40, you are still ahead in the game. A 20-year investment horizon and some bolder investments in cyclical and high-growth tech stocks can put you back on track.

Two bold stocks to boost your retirement portfolio

When we speak of retirement savings, you always hear passive income, dividend stocks, and resilient growth stocks. But this is a bolder approach of investing in assured growth with a buffer to downside risk by ensuring the company’s fundamentals can protect it from going under.

Gold stocks

Lundin Gold (TSX:LUG) is a gold mining stock you ought to have in your retirement portfolio. And not just 5% but 10-15% of your portfolio should be invested in it. The economic power shift, global wars, and currency revaluations are strengthening gold. When the economy and markets collapse, even gold falls, but it is the first one to recover. The printed currency is reaching its cyclical peak. Drawing parallels with the 1980s oil crisis, the Great Depression, and the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, when confidence in the printed currency was shaken, gold rose.

Lundin Gold can give you exposure to the gold price as it mines gold and stores it as inventory to sell. With zero debt and a low all-in-sustaining cost (AISC) compared to its peers, Lundin is making the most of the rising gold prices. The gold price is falling at the moment, creating a buying opportunity. Any uncertainty or interest rate cut will drive up the gold price and the stock of Lundin Gold.

The best way to optimize returns in this cyclical stock is to rebalance your portfolio by booking timely profits. You can invest $10,000 to buy 100 shares below $100 and sell half the shares when the investment value doubles. So, your investment will remain $10,000, and any growth above can be cashed out and reinvested in long-term growth stocks.

A long-term growth stock to boost retirement

The TFSA allows you to invest in U.S. stocks and retain the advantage of tax-free capital growth. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a long-term growth stock that has the potential to give you high growth in every technology revolution. This company makes communication chips, from Wi-Fi routers to Ethernet switches that ensure a seamless flow of data and internet, and improve efficiency.

Broadcom is not just one player but the market leader in communication chips. It has evolved its technology through innovation and acquisition to make an ecosystem instead of just one piece of communication. Broadcom acquired Symantec and VMWare for software and cybersecurity. It has made some of the boldest and largest tech acquisitions and made it successful in the long term.

In the last 10 years, Broadcom stock surged 2,800%, riding the 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE), 5G, cloud computing, and now AI network infrastructure. You know this stock will grow in the long term in every technology evolution by focusing on its not-so-high-margin but one of its stickiest products: Ethernet switches.

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Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentionedThe Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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