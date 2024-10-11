Member Login
Home » Investing » 5 Top Stocks to Buy in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

5 Top Stocks to Buy in October [PREMIUM PICKS]

Here are five hand-picked stocks the team at Motley Fool Canada thinks are particularly smart investments this month.

Posted by
Iain Butler
Chief Investment Advisor, Motley Fool Canada Fool since November 2012 Iain Butler, CFA, is Lead Advisor on Discovery Canada 2017. He is also the Chief Investment Advisor for Motley Fool Canada and is the lead advisor on its flagship Stock Advisor Canada product. Before joining the Fool, Iain was a “buy-side” analyst and through this experience is well-versed in the idiosyncratic ways of the Canadian market. His investing interests are centred on scouring the market for interesting businesses that trade at reasonable prices and offer an appealing risk/reward relationship. Since joining the Fool in 2012, Iain dedicates each day to spreading Foolishness throughout this great country!
Published
| More on:
Tractor spraying a field of wheat

Source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada

If you have money to put to work in the market this month, we think these five companies are some of the best stocks to buy now.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Nutrien (TSX:NTR)

Nutrien (TSX: NTR) is a leading provider of fertilizers such as potash and nitrogen. The company also owns a global network of retail outlets where its fertilizers are distributed, along with many other goods and services that go into improving agricultural productivity.

As with all commodity producers, there are times when Nutrien looks like an incredibly attractive buying opportunity, and we think now is one of those times.

While the retail network offers a relatively steady-as-she-goes business, the fertilizer part of Nutrien is highly susceptible to volatile commodity markets. Potash especially drives the bus, and over the past year or so, we’re of the mind the market has taken an overly short-term stance on this front.

The simple take on all of this is that the world isn’t creating more arable land. Therefore, to feed a growing population, the arable land that exists needs to become more productive. That’s where fertilizers come in, and while short-term whimsy can knock this situation around, there’s no escaping that simple take over the long term.

This company has been around for decades and will be for decades more. And buying shares when the market is more focused on short-term whimsy than the long-term inevitability makes good, Foolish sense to us.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2

Redacted

Want All 5 “Best Buys Now” Stocks? Enter Your Email Address!

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Iain Butler has positions in Nutrien. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Top TSX Stocks

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Top TSX Stocks

The 3 Best Stocks to Buy in Canada Right Now for the Long Haul

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some "forever" stocks? Consider these for growth potential and their dividends.

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want some of the best Canadian stocks to buy for your portfolio? Here's a trio that can provide growth and…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Stocks for Beginners

Create a Pension Passive-Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to build a passive-income stream? This one stock can provide a monthly distribution and stellar growth potential that you…

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

Here Are My Top 4 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TSX stocks like Cineplex and Tourmaline Oil remain attractively valued with good prospects ahead, making them among my top picks…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Best Way to Start Investing With $1,000 Right Now

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking to start investing? There are plenty of great options to pick, even if you only have $1,000 right now.…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

Here are five hand-picked stocks the team at Motley Fool Canada thinks are a good value this month.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks I’d Buy if They Dip a Bit

| Demetris Afxentiou

There are plenty of great dividend stocks I'd buy more of right now. Here's a look at two you should…

Read more »

Canada day banner background design of flag
Top TSX Stocks

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $1,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of top Canadian stocks to buy on the market. Here are two options to consider buying right…

Read more »