Member Login
Home » Investing » CPP Pensioners: You’re Getting an Inflation Increase in 2025

CPP Pensioners: You’re Getting an Inflation Increase in 2025

CPP benefits increase with inflation, but this stock’s dividends can outpace even that.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Piggy bank in autumn leaves

Source: Getty Images

Did you know that your CPP benefits go up a little bit each year because of inflation?

Usually the increase is small enough on a month by month basis that you don’t really notice it. But if you take out your CPP cheques and look at them over a period of years, you’ll probably notice that they increase ever so slightly with each passing year.

The reason they’re increasing is because your CPP is adjusted ever so slightly for inflation. Each year — well, most years anyway — the price level increases. Your CPP payouts are adjusted to increase by the same amount, or close to it.

Which brings us to the topic of CPP for 2025. CPP inflation adjustments are calculated based on the previous year’s inflation; or more accurately, inflation in the November-October period of the prior two years.

We don’t have all the data for this period yet. The CPI increase for September will be published on October 15, and for October on November 15. We can’t be sure exactly how much CPP will increase in 2025, but we can come up with a rough estimate now.

In this article I will estimate how much your CPP is likely to increase in 2025 and share some thoughts on what to do if that still won’t be enough.

How much more will you get in 2025?

Based on the inflation data we have for the November 2023-October 2024 period so far, it looks likely that CPP will increase by about 3% in 2025. We can’t say for sure just yet, as the September and October data isn’t in yet. However, we know that the average CPI increase in the November-August period was 2.8% (that comes directly from the Bank of Canada website). With 10/12 (or 83.3%) of the months recorded, it’s very likely that CPI for the 12 months ended October will have increased around 3%. That points to a similar increase in CPP benefits for 2025.

That doesn’t mean your purchasing power will increase

While it’s nice to see the number on your CPP cheque going up, it doesn’t mean that your purchasing power will increase. To the contrary, if your purchasing power increases as a result of the inflation adjustment, it means that somebody at StatCan or the CPP Board made a calculation error! Because it comes for the CPI increase, the “increase” in your CPP next year will be a mirage. It’s better than if your CPP didn’t increase at all, though. And there are ways to make your income go further.

How to take home more of your income

A great way to protect your savings power is to invest your money in index funds or the types of blue-chip stocks that comprise such funds. By doing this, you can put more of your money to work for you — especially if you hold the stocks in a TFSA.

Take The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) for example. It’s a blue-chip Canadian bank stock that has a 4.7% dividend yield. That’s enough yield to provide you with thousands of dollars of tax-free passive income per year in a fully maxxed-out TFSA.

But the dividend isn’t the only thing TD has going for it. In its most recent quarter, the bank grew its revenue by 10%, which is pretty rapid growth for a big bank. Growth in its Canadian retail segment was especially impressive. Although TD’s profit growth didn’t match its revenue growth in the period, the long term trends appear healthy. At any rate, TD would be worth holding through an index fund that holds it at heavy weighting, such as the iShares S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index Fund.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock for $61 in Monthly Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly passive income is well within reach, especially when you have a solid dividend stock like this on hand.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

RRSP: 2 Reliable Canadian Dividend Stocks to Own for Decades

| Andrew Walker

These stocks offer high yields and a shot at decent capital gains.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7000 in This Dividend Stock to Make $600 in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Looking to make monthly passive income? Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF) stock's 8.6% dividend yield could turn into a steady stream of…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Dividend Stocks

Dividend Investors: 2 Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks might be oversold right now.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for stocks that create perfect passive income? This TFSA dream team is the perfect portfolio just waiting to happen.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

Is Canadian Tire Stock a Buy for its 4.4% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Canadian Tire may have a current dividend yield of 4.4%, but that's not the only reason to buy the high-quality…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Make $5,985/Year in Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

Investing in First National Financial (TSX:FN) stock could produce $5,985/year in tax-free passive income.

Read more »

Asset Management
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have fundamentally strong businesses and a growing earnings base that supports their payouts.

Read more »