Member Login
Home » Investing » A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

An undervalued stock with a long growth runway and enormous profit potential is a buying opportunity today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti

Source: Getty Images

Canadians have a lot to be thankful for post-Thanksgiving Day. With the unemployment rate falling for the first time since January 2024 and the high interest rate environment over, a bull market could be on the horizon. The TSX topped 24,470 (+16.8% year-to-date) entering mid-October, which is above the year-end projection of 24,350 of Trading Economics.

The good news is that many stocks still trade below their intrinsic values. A strong buy today is Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSX:BDGI). This industrial stock is undervalued at $40.43 per share (+0.6% year-to-date), considering its long growth runway and enormous profit potential. Market analysts see a 28.2% upside in 12 months to $56.30. The return is higher if you include the 1.8% dividend yield.  

Don’t pass up on this buying opportunity; a few years from now, you might wish you had bought the small-cap stock.

Competitive MOAT

Badger Infrastructure serves vital infrastructure industry segments such as construction, energy, industrial, telecommunications, transportation, etc. The $1.4 billion company provides non-destructive excavating and related services to clients in North America. It boasts a significant competitive moat through Badger Hydrovac, a cutting-edge technology.

According to management, Badger is on a strategic journey towards achieving profitability above historic levels. The company built its growth foundation from 2017 to 2021 and then executed its commercial strategy, including robust pricing in 2022 and 2023.

Now, Badger expects growth and operating scalability in 2024 and beyond. The objectives are to drive growth in the Hydrovac market and market share in key urban markets across North America.

Huge addressable market

Badger sees strong demand tailwinds and is well-positioned to capture market opportunities. Besides a huge addressable market in core segments, the under-penetration of non-destructive excavation creates significant growth opportunities. The core segments consist of manufacturing and industrial, sewage and waste disposal, water supply, highway and street, and transportation.

Moreover, macro trends support long-term opportunities in the five core segments (7% to 9% growth rate). Semiconductors will lead growth in the manufacturing segment, while spending on bridge construction and capacity expansion projects in highways and streets could reach billions.  

Financial performance

In 2023, revenue grew 20% year-over-year to a record US$683.8 million, while net income jumped 56.2% to US$41.8 million compared to 2022. Badger has raised the revenue bar and projects a 12% to 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in four years (to 2027). A US$300 million five-year committed credit facility will fund its organic growth strategy.

In the first half of 2024, total revenue and adjusted net earnings rose 9.6% and 15.7% respectively to US$348.4 million and US$20.3 million from a year ago. Its President & CEO, Rob Blackadar, said, “The execution of our commercial, sales and pricing strategies have set the foundation for Badger to continue its journey as the industry leader in non-destructive excavation in 2024.”

Notably, revenue in Q2 2024 increased 8% to US$186.8 million versus Q2 2023. Capital expenditures also dropped 42% year-over-year to US$29.1 million. “We are now in our busy construction season and remain focused on pricing, sales and utilization to continue to drive revenue growth and profitability,” Blackadar added.

Leadership position

Badger has cemented its leadership position in the non-destructive excavation industry. The ever-growing demand in its end markets, especially infrastructure, utilities, and non-residential construction, ensures long-term growth and profitability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

gift is bigger than the other
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for some dividend payers with a large future ahead? These three are certainly the ones to consider first and…

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks focus on paying and increasing their distributions over time, making them the smartest stocks to earn passive…

Read more »

investment research
Bank Stocks

Toronto-Dominion Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Adam Othman

This TSX bank stock has fallen on the stock market after US$3 billion in penalties but might present the perfect…

Read more »

Hiker with backpack hiking on the top of a mountain
Energy Stocks

Where Will CNQ Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) recently acquired $6.5 billion worth of assets from Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Billionaires Are Selling Nvidia and Buying This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia stock looks like it may have peaked for now, which is why billionaires are taking their winnings and putting…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Is Open Text Stock a Buy for its 3% Dividend Yield?

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Down almost 10% in the last five years and yielding 3%, Open Text stock is worth considering for its capital…

Read more »

Dog smiles with a big gold necklace
Bank Stocks

2 No-Brainer Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $500

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian bank stocks you can buy now and hold for the long term.

Read more »

Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.
Retirement

RRSP Wealth: 2 Great Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy in October

| Robin Brown

Want to save on taxes? These two safe, income-producing stocks are a great fit for tax-free returns in an RRSP.

Read more »