Member Login
Home » Investing » Is First Quantum Minerals Stock a Buy?

Is First Quantum Minerals Stock a Buy?

Let’s dive into whether First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) is worth buying at current levels, or if investors should sit this one out.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
People walk into a dark underground mine.

Source: Getty Images

Investing in mining companies can be tough sledding for many investors. This is a space that’s inherently filled with promoters, a host of dubious characters, and plenty of scams throughout history that can turn plenty of investors off. But for those looking to gain exposure to metals (including precious metals), First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM) remains a top option for investors to consider.

Now, this stock is down considerably over the past year, losing roughly 45% of its value over this timeframe. Much of this appears to be due to profitability metrics that have turned negative, as the company continues to invest in ramping up its operations. Let’s dive into what to make of this move, and whether this stock is a buy right now.

Fundamentals improving

Despite reporting a net loss of $0.06 per share on revenue that declined on a year-over-year basis, First Quantum did see some positive improvements in its Q2 results. The company noted gross profit of US$333 million, which was actually up on a year-over-year basis. This indicates the copper miner is becoming increasingly focused on controlling its costs and bringing its cash flow statement into the green.

The company did bring in net cash from operating activities of US$397 million during the quarter, which was accompanied by US$134 million in net cash from financing activity. Thus, this is a still a company that’s adding debt to its balance sheet.

But that debt is being used to finance the construction of its Taca Taca project copper mine in Argentina, a $3.5 billion project according to its most recent estimates.

Copper prices and prices of other base metals, which First Quantum focuses on, haven’t helped the company’s case as of yet. However, if we do see these metals turn around (alongside expectations of stronger global growth), this is a company that could be positioned for upside from its current depressed levels.

So, is First Quantum a buy?

In my view, this is a mining stock that probably carries too much risk right now. There are various macro factors outside of the company’s control (most notably commodity prices) that have the potential to derail the company’s balance sheet further. It’s worth noting that First Quantum’s fundamental deterioration (outside of a positive surprise with its gross margins) indicates that investing heavily in production may be the last thing investors want to see. Given the stock’s move over the past year, this appears to be the case.

For now, I’d remain cautious with this name. But if we do see copper and other base metals start to break out, I think this stock could have amplified upside and may be one worth keeping on the watch list for this reason.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

Competitive? Beat the Market With These 2 Dividend-Paying Growth Gems

| Chris MacDonald

Investors looking to beat the market buying dividend stocks right now need to focus on this right sectors. Here are…

Read more »

nugget gold
Metals and Mining Stocks

A Canadian Billionaire Investor Sold Micron Stock and Bought This TSX Company Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Prem Watsa focuses on value over short-term growth.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Franco-Nevada Stock a Buy for Its 1.2% Dividend Yield?

| Adam Othman

Gold royalty stocks represent a niche in the precious metals industry. They have different dynamics from mining stocks.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Metals and Mining Stocks

The 1 Mining Stock Canadians Should Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Newmont is a gold mining stock that trades at a cheap valuation, making it a top investment choice for those…

Read more »

Metals and Mining Stocks

Top Canadian Gold Stocks to Buy Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian gold mining stocks such as Barrick Gold and Kinross Gold are two top investments in October 2024.

Read more »

todder holds a gold bar
Stocks for Beginners

Is the Worst Over for SSR Mining Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

SRR Mining stock has been rising higher after recent earnings performance that made a bit of a comeback. So is…

Read more »

Super sized rock trucks take a load of platinum rich rock into the crusher.
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Only Canadian Mining Stock Investors Need Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Mining stocks can be risky. That is, unless you invest in a mining stock like this one, that offers safety,…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to mining companies, silver stocks offer a massive opportunity.

Read more »