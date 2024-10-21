Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now

Three price-friendly stocks are the smartest buys for income-focused investors today.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

A fourth rate cut by the Bank of Canada on October 23, 2024 is likely. The stock market has reacted positively to the rate-cutting cycle that began in June. As of this writing, the TSX is now up 18.4% year-to-date, following a 9.2% advance in three months. The focus on dividend-paying stocks has heightened with this development.

If you have $5,000 to invest, Doman Building Materials (TSX:DBM), PHX Energy Services (TSX:PEY), and High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) are the smartest buys today. Besides their attractive dividend yields, all three have outperformed thus far in 2024.

Leading distributor and builder

Doman distributes building materials and home renovation products in North America. The $767.2 million fully integrated national distributor caters to clients in new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets. At $8.79 per share, the industrial stock is up 12% year-date and pays a 6.4% dividend (quarterly payout).

In the first half of 2024, net earnings dropped 28.9% to $31.4 million from a year ago. Board Chairman Amar S. Doman said there was significant volatility in general activity during the period, including lower average pricing compared to last year. Nonetheless, he was pleased with the financial performance.

“We continued to tightly manage inventory levels and maintain a fairly robust gross margin level during what I would consider a challenging period in the industry,” Doman added. Early this month, Doman acquired CM Tucker Lumber. The South Carolina-based company will help expand its footprint in the United States.

TSX30 Winner

The energy sector is strongly represented in the 2024 TSX30 List, an annual ranking of Canada’s top 30 performing stocks. PHX Energy Services ranked 20th with a 152%-plus return in three years (dividend-adjusted). Also, at $9.64 per share (+27% year-to-date), the dividend yield is a hefty 8.3%.

This $448.6 million oil and natural gas services company and its subsidiaries provide horizontal and directional drilling services. The customer base comprises oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada and the United States. PHX has been operating for almost 30 years.  

According to management, the industry environment is flat or contracting this year. However, PHX’s fleet of premium technology and lower capital expenditures in 2025 will support growth in North America’s market.

Consumer Defensive

High Liner Food is an established processor and marketer of frozen seafood in North America. The $404.9 million company from Lunenburg is 125 years old this year and has been a TSX consumer-defensive stock for 50 years. Current investors enjoy an 18.5% year-to-date gain on top of the 4.4% dividend. The $13.53 share price won’t dent your pocket.

In Q2 2024, sales declined 14.2% year-over-year to $218.3 million, while net income climbed 227.7% to $19.3 million compared to Q2 2023. According to its President and CEO, Paul Jewer, High Liner’s profitability continues to grow, notwithstanding the current market softness.

“As we navigate a dynamic market, we remain focused on leveraging the diversity of our supply chain, customer base and portfolio across price points,” Jewer added.

Price-friendly

Doman, PHX Energy Services, and High Liner Foods are price-friendly but generous dividend payers. Any of the three stocks can boost your investment income at less cost.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends High Liner Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Let's make a passive income portfolio that lasts, with these top-notch dividend stocks to start you off.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: The Perfect Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Canadians should highly consider solid stocks to buy and hold in their TFSAs to target significant long-term wealth creation.

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Restaurant Brands International Stock Be in 1/3/5 years?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) remains a top option for long-term investors to consider right now.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Dividend Stocks

How Much Should You Invest to Earn $500 in Passive Income Every Month?

| Andrew Button

Investing a substantial sum will get you about $500 in dividends per month.

Read more »

Woman running in front of pack in marathon
Dividend Stocks

Here’s The Average TFSA Balance at Age 44 in Canada

| Andrew Button

If you worry that your TFSA balance is too small, consider investing in this fund.

Read more »

telehealth stocks
Dividend Stocks

Invest $7,000 in This Dividend Stock for Immense Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There's one sector that's due to continue seeing a massive rise, and that's healthcare. And this dividend stock is a…

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Top Canadian utility stocks can provide stable returns and steady income streams for risk-averse investors.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Payouts: 2 Cheap Canadian Stocks for Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Want to own top real estate assets and earn monthly dividends? Here are two top Canadian REITs to buy for…

Read more »