Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Best Beginner-Friendly Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

3 Best Beginner-Friendly Stocks to Buy Now in Canada

All of them have solid financial health and offer investors stability, income, and growth.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:

If you’re new to investing, one of the best ways to start is by choosing stocks backed by companies with solid fundamentals. Look for businesses with resilient operating models, a track record of consistent earnings growth, and the ability to offer regular dividends. These attributes reflect solid financial health and stability, making them excellent choices for investors just getting started. Against this backdrop, let’s explore the three best beginner-friendly Canadian stocks to buy now.

Hydro One stock

Hydro One (TSX:H) is one of the best beginner-friendly stocks. This utility company provides a combination of stability, income, and growth—key factors that are especially important for beginners.

Hydro One’s focus is on electric power transmission and local distribution, meaning it doesn’t deal with power generation or face volatility associated with commodity prices. Thanks to this operating model, Hydro One consistently generates steady, low-risk earnings and cash flows, which support its dividend and share price. Further, 99% of the company’s income comes from regulated assets, ensuring predictable earnings growth and stable dividend payouts.

Hydro One’s solid financials enable the company to fund growth projects internally without relying on outside funding or issuing new shares, which could lead to dilution.

The company’s core operations are performing well, and it expects its rate base to grow at an average annual rate of 6% through 2027. This growth will support earnings, which is forecasted to increase by 5-7% each year, along with a projected 6% growth in its dividend annually.

In summary, Hydro One’s resilient business model, predictable cash flows, and the potential to deliver dividends and capital appreciation make it an excellent stock for new investors.

goeasy stock

Shares of Canadian subprime lender goeasy (TSX:GSY) are another beginner-friendly stock. Like Hydro One, goeasy stock offers solid growth and regular income. Further, goeasy stock is trading at an attractive valuation, offering significant value near current price levels.

New investors should note that goeasy has consistently grown its top and bottom lines at a solid double-digit rate over the past several years. The streak will likely be sustained in coming years, led by its ability to consistently expand its consumer loan portfolio, solid credit underwriting capabilities, and operating efficiency.

goeasy’s loan portfolio is likely to expand, driven by its leadership in the Canadian subprime lending market, growing demand, omnichannel offerings, geographic expansion, a wide range of products, and diversified funding sources. The leverage from higher sales, steady credit performance, and cost savings will likely boost its earnings, support dividend payments, and drive its share price higher.

Dollarama stock

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) offers stability, income, and growth, which makes it a solid investment for new investors. The discount retailer sells products at low and fixed price points. This value offering enables Dollarama to attract customers to its stores regardless of economic conditions.

The company’s growing sales and earnings support consistent dividend payments. Notably, the retailer has increased its dividend 13 times since 2011.

Looking ahead, the company’s value pricing strategy, wide product offerings, and extensive store base will likely support its top-line growth. Higher sales, benefits from efficient product sourcing, and productivity initiatives should cushion its earnings and drive its share price and dividends.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

If You’d Invested $1,000 in goeasy Stock in 2010, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock has been a major winner in the last few years. Yet it's been around for so much longer.…

Read more »

shopper chooses vegetables at grocery store
Investing

Surprise! This Stock Has Beaten the TSX in 2024. Is It Still a Buy?

| Kay Ng

Loblaw is a defensive holding for any diversified investment portfolio, but it would be a better buy on a pullback.

Read more »

Silver coins fall into a piggy bank.
Dividend Stocks

CRA Benefits: Should You Be Reinvesting, or Not?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

It's great to see cash flow into your account from CRA benefits. But what should you be doing with them?

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in top Canadian stocks such as Dollarama can help long-term shareholders benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »

Happy golf player walks the course
Dividend Stocks

This Simple Dividend ETF Could Turn $500 a Month Into a $77,000 TFSA

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Here's how investing $500 a month in a TFSA for 10 years could grow into a $77,000 dividend portfolio that…

Read more »

construction workers talk on the job site
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My 2 Favourite TSX Stocks to Buy for October

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two high-flying Canadian stocks are screaming buys right now.

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks I’d Double Up on Immediately

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

When it comes to top dividend stocks, these are stocks with a proven past and a very shiny future outlook.

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over BCE Stock Right Now

| Kay Ng

While BCE has long been a go-to for dividend seekers, it may be time to explore elsewhere for lower, but…

Read more »