Member Login
Home » Investing » Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

Retirement Planning: 2 RRSP Stocks for a Bigger Nest Egg

Choosing the right buy-and-forget stocks for your RRSP can enormously impact the growth rate and final size of your final nest egg.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept

Source: Getty Images

Most Canadians invest for one reason – to have a sizable nest egg waiting for them in retirement. The government pensions are not nearly enough to cover all the expenses most Canadian seniors and retirees have. Without adequate savings and secondary income sources of their own, they might be too financially constrained to enjoy their golden years.

This is why investment is a significant part of their retirement planning. Another part is choosing the right place to build this retirement nest egg. The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a great option, but it’s often reserved for investments and income you might need constant access to.

However, a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) is dedicated to retirement savings by design. Parking your RRSP cash in the right stocks can help you build a sizable nest egg for your golden years.

A real estate service company

FirstService (TSX:FSV) is a giant in two industries – property management and essential property services. It operates a portfolio of over 9,000 residential communities, containing many housing units.

The company controls upwards of 6% of the available market in this niche, making it the largest property manager in North America. As for the second business segment, it has eight brands under its essential property services banner.

Many of them are among the leaders in their respective market segments, such as closets, painting, etc. This dominance in the market gives them a significant edge, not just as a business but also as an investment. They have rock-solid financials backing up their dividends, though the yield is too low.

However, its most impressive investment characteristic is its growth potential. The stock has risen well over 100 percent in the last five years alone, and this included a major slump covering a major part of this duration. Considering its current performance and strategic acquisition strategy, it may keep performing this way or even better in the coming decades.

A stock like this can be transformative for your RRSP portfolio, and given enough time, it can give a significant boost to the size of your nest egg.

A tech company

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) is one of the few tech stocks in Canada that have offered consistent growth for over a decade. Usually, stocks in the tech sector tend to offer smaller periods of rapid growth, which, while useful in its own right, undermines their position as buy-and-forget RRSP stocks.

Descartes, in contrast, is one of the best candidates for a long-term holding (from the tech sector), and it’s not just because of its consistency. The stock returned 184% to its investors in the last five years. At this rate, you can expect well over 3 times growth in less than a decade.

The stock doesn’t pay any dividends, but if it continues to perform this way, it can be a compelling addition to your retirement portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

It’s important to understand that even though the two might technically qualify as “buy-and-hold” stocks, a more sophisticated and active investment approach wouldn’t hurt. You can keep them in your RRSP as long as they are performing well and exit when they are entering a long-term slump phase.

Then, you can buy them at a discounted rate (ideally just before their recovery potential kicks in) to significantly enhance your overall return potential, giving your nest egg an additional boost.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Descartes Systems Group and FirstService. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Consumer Stocks to Buy Now for Solid Returns

| Joey Frenette

This Canadian consumer stock can weather all sorts of storms.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 2 TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks offer a balanced mix of stability, income, and growth potential – making them attractive long-term investments.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Millionaire-Makers on Sale Today

| Adam Othman

Even a time-tested millionaire-maker stock can fall short of the mark if you buy it at the wrong time. Buying…

Read more »

a man celebrates his good fortune with a disco ball and confetti
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Suncor Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Suncor Energy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a reasonable valuation right now. Is the blue-chip giant a…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Some dividend stocks do not have to offer up ultra-high dividend yields. That's because returns more than make up for…

Read more »

A solar cell panel generates power in a country mountain landscape.
Dividend Stocks

The 2 Stocks I’d Buy Hand Over First in October

| Adam Othman

Even the most reliable and consistently performing stocks have periods of increased and decreased appeal. Buying at the right time…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want dividend stocks that are going to pay you, with a strong future outlook, these are the three…

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Here's an easy way you can get a complete investment portfolio going as a beginner.

Read more »