Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top TSX Stocks for Dividend Growth

2 Top TSX Stocks for Dividend Growth

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Retirees seeking passive income and younger investors focused on total returns are wondering which Canadian dividend stocks might be good to buy right now for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) portfolio.

Fortis

Fortis (TSX:FTS) just announced a 4.2% increase to its dividend. This extends the annual dividend-growth streak to 51 years. In addition, Fortis intends to boost the payout annually by 4-6% through at least 2029. That’s great guidance for investors seeking reliable and growing dividends.

Fortis picked up a nice tailwind in the past six months after an extended pullback. At the time of writing, the stock trades near $61.50 compared to $53 around this time in June. The rally has coincided with cuts to interest rates by the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve. Utility companies use debt to fund their growth initiatives, which can cost billions of dollars. The sharp increase in interest rates in 2022 and 2023 drove up borrowing costs. This can put pressure on profits while reducing cash that is available for distributions. Additional rate cuts by the central banks are anticipated through 2025.

Fortis is working on a $26 billion capital program that is expected to boost the rate base from $38.8 billion in 2024 to $53 billion in 2029. As the new assets go into service, the rise in revenue and cash flow should support the planned dividend increases. Lower interest rates will reduce debt expenses and might make some other projects under consideration profitable enough to get the green light.

Investors who buy Fortis stock at the current level can get a dividend yield of 4%.

TC Energy

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) recently spun off its oil pipelines business in a move to unlock value for investors and position the remaining business to focus on growth. The company is primarily a natural gas transmission and storage player with some power-generation facilities. TC Energy reached mechanical completion on its $14.5 billion Coastal GasLink pipeline project late last year. The 670 km pipeline will carry natural gas to a new liquified natural gas (LNG) export facility being built on the coast of British Columbia. Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2025.

TC Energy did a good job of monetizing non-core assets in the past year to shore up the balance sheet after Coastal GasLink saw its budget more than double. Management can now focus on the remaining growth projects, with annual investments expected to be in the $6 billion range over the medium term.

TC Energy raised its dividend in each of the past 24 years. The capital program should support ongoing dividend growth. Investors who buy the stock at the current level can get a yield of 5.9%.

The bottom line on tip stocks for dividend growth

Fortis and TC Energy pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a self-directed TFSA or RRSP portfolio focused on dividends and total returns, these stocks deserve to be on your radar.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker has no position in any stock mentioned.

More on Dividend Stocks

A tractor harvests lentils.
Dividend Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If there's one thing we always need, it's food. So why is this top dividend stock undervalued?

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Incredible Dividend Stocks to Hold in a TFSA for the Long Term

| Joey Frenette

Telus (TSX:T) and another dividend stock could gain considerably over the next 18-24 months.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Dividend Stocks

Want a 4.3% Yield? The 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Daniel Da Costa

If you're looking for top TSX dividend stocks to buy now and confidently own for years, these three are among…

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 8.7% Dividend Yield Before It’s Gone!

| Puja Tayal

Going by the Rule of 72, an 8.37% dividend yield can double your money in over eight years if you…

Read more »

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

These two fundamentally strong but absurdly cheap dividend stocks could help you gain big in the long run.

Read more »

rail train
Dividend Stocks

Is CNR stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Kay Ng

CNR is a blue-chip stock that could be a core holding for conservative, long-term investors targeting capital preservation and steady…

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

BCE vs. Enbridge: Which Dividend Stock Is Better Today?

| Andrew Walker

BCE and Enbridge offer high dividend yields. Is one stock safer to buy right now?

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: How to Earn $2,500 of Tax-Free Income Per Year

| Robin Brown

Do you want to get a boost of tax-free passive income? Try this simple TFSA portfolio for $2,500 (and more)…

Read more »