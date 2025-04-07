Member Login
Income-generating Stocks That Could Accelerate Your TFSA Growth in 2025

Generate tax-free passive income in your TFSA with these two stocks and grow your wealth.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.

Source: Getty Images

Nobody likes to see the value of their investments in the stock market begin to crumble, but market corrections are unavoidable. The stock market is inherently risky and the market is cyclical in nature. As the stock market goes through another round of volatility, it is the long-term investors who know this is a time to take advantage of the situation.

Stock market investing is an excellent way to create a passive income stream. Using the right assets, like high-quality dividend stocks, you can generate a significant amount in passive income through your self-directed investment portfolio.

Today, we will discuss two dividend stocks you can consider adding to your portfolio and how to use them to generate tax-free wealth growth.

Telus

Telus Corp. (TSX:T) is a $30.8 billion market capitalization giant in the Canadian telecom sector. As one of the Big Three wireless service providers in the country, Telus is a highly defensive business. It boasts over 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide, holding around a third of the market share.

The telecom provider has been increasing its free cash flow (FCF) by increasing subscriber numbers and cross-selling services. It pays its shareholders their dividends using up to 75% of its FCF and offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) to help them accelerate their wealth growth through the power of compounding.

As of this writing, Telus stock trades for $20.50 per share and boasts a juicy 7.9% dividend yield, inflated by the 12.5% decline in its share prices from its 52-week high.

Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp. (TSX:FSZ) is a $646.6 million market capitalization Canadian asset management company headquartered in Montreal. The company offers traditional and alternative investment solutions to clients that include institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. It caters to a massive market and offers a complete range of investment strategies through balanced and specialized mandates.

The underlying company generates stable cash flow from the base management fees it charges for the assets under management (AUM). And its payout ratio for shareholder dividends never goes beyond 100%.

The ongoing market volatility has led to a decrease in its share price but inflated its dividend yield. As of this writing, it trades for $6.02 per share and offers an almost too-good-to-be-true 14.4% dividend yield. This might be an opportune time to lock in such high-yielding dividends into your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

Such high dividend yields should be alarming under normal circumstances. When investing in dividend stocks, you must also consider whether the underlying business has the solid fundamentals to sustain the high-yielding payouts.

One of the advantages of market downturns is that they drag down the share prices of high-quality dividend stocks and inflate dividend yields. This gives you the chance to lock in higher-than-usual dividend yields.

Doing so and using available contribution room in your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to hold the dividend stocks can help you enjoy all that passive income without incurring taxes on dividends or capital gains. To this end, Telus stock and Fiera Capital stock can be attractive investments right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fiera Capital and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

