Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 29

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 29

The U.S. consumer confidence and job openings data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

After posting its worst weekly performance in over six weeks, the Canadian stock market started the new week on a positive note as rising precious metals prices and Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s remarks in support of the recent rate cut cheered investors. The S&P/TSX Composite Index inched up by 102 points, or 0.4%, to settle at 24,566 — ending its five-session losing streak.

On the one hand, massive intraday declines in crude oil and natural gas prices drove energy stocks lower. On the other hand, healthy gains in most other key sectors, including healthcare, consumer cyclicals, and financials, guided the TSX benchmark higher.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Algoma Steel, Energy Fuels, Alimentation Couche-Tard, and SSR Mining were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each climbing by at least 2.9%.

In contrast, International Petroleum (TSX:IPCO) tanked by 5% to $15.87 per share, making it the day’s worst-performing TSX stock. Notably, the Vancouver-headquartered oil and gas firm said that it repurchased 111,400 common shares under its normal course issuer bid between October 21 and 25.

Out of the total, International Petroleum repurchased 87,500 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, handled by Pareto Securities, while 23,900 shares were bought on the Toronto Stock Exchange, facilitated by ATB Capital Markets. Under its latest share-buyback program, started in December 2023, the company has so far repurchased about 7.96 million shares, which will be cancelled. Despite this positive news, sharp declines in oil and gas prices could be the main reason for driving IPCO stock lower yesterday.

OceanaGold, Athabasca Oil, and CES Energy Solutions were also among the bottom performers as they slipped by at least 3.4% each.

According to the exchange’s daily trade volume data, Enbridge, Manulife Financial, TD Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Scotiabank were the five most heavily traded stocks.

TSX today

Crude oil, natural gas, and base metals prices continued to extend their losses in early trading on Tuesday. At the same time, gold and silver prices were bullish. Given these mixed signals, the commodity-heavy main TSX index could remain flat at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep a close eye on the important monthly consumer confidence and job openings data from the United States this morning, which could influence the market direction.

On the corporate events front, the TSX-listed New Gold, Gibson Energy, and Precision Drilling are likely to announce their latest quarterly financial results after the market closing bell on October 29.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ces Energy Solutions, Enbridge, Gibson Energy, and International Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stock Market

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two quality stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA with $7,000.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Stock Market

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Calian Group should help you beat the broader index in the next 12…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite posting its worst performance in seven weeks, the TSX Composite still trades with strong 16.7% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite seems on track to end its six-week winning streak as it currently trades with 1.1% week-to-date losses.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX's pullback this week, despite the Bank of Canada’s big rate cut announcement, could be a buying opportunity.

Read more »

stocks climbing green bull market
Stock Market

The TSX Is Hitting All-Time Highs! Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy That Still Look Cheap

| Robin Brown

The TSX is just short of all-time highs, but are there any bargains to buy? Here are three quality Canadian…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 23

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy event and corporate earnings will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in top Canadian stocks such as Dollarama can help long-term shareholders benefit from outsized gains.

Read more »