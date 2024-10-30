Member Login
Home » Investing » Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Safe Canadian Stocks to Buy Now and Hold During Market Volatility

Diversify your portfolio with these safe Canadian utility stocks, plus one more diversified play.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
engineer at wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Investing is essential for all Canadians to help grow their savings and put their hard-earned capital back to work for themselves. However, as crucial as investing is and as much potential as it can offer, it’s not always smooth sailing. This is why it’s so important to buy safe Canadian stocks alongside your high-potential growth stocks to help protect your capital during market volatility.

Having a diversified portfolio of high-quality stocks is essential to help you take advantage of any market environment. So that means owning high-potential growth stocks that can benefit from market rallies, as well as reliable and safe stocks that can thrive in times of economic turmoil.

Furthermore, since changes in the market environment aren’t typically easy to predict, it’s essential to ensure your portfolio is always well-diversified and you’re ready for whatever comes your way.

So, with that in mind, if you’re looking for safe Canadian stocks to buy today, here are some of the best to buy and hold for the long haul.

Utility stocks are some of the safest Canadian businesses you can buy

If you’re looking for safe stocks to buy and hold through market volatility, the utility sector is likely where you’ll want to start.

Utilities are some of the lowest-risk businesses you can invest in for several reasons. First off, they provide services that are essential and which have sticky demand. So even if the economy is struggling and we’re on the verge of a recession, most households and businesses will still need their electricity, heat, and water.

Furthermore, the industry is regulated by the government, so these companies often know well in advance how much profit they should make each quarter based on their sales, which also don’t fluctuate much.

This is part of why utility stocks are so reliable. Not only can they consistently earn a profit, whether the economy is struggling or not, but because the growth is highly predictable, utility stocks are some of the least volatile stocks on the market. Furthermore, it also makes their dividend growth a lot more predictable as well.

There are several high-quality utility stocks to consider in Canada, such as Emera, Hydro One, and even Fortis, which has a dividend growth streak of more than half a century.

So, if you’re looking for safe Canadian stocks to buy now and hold through higher market volatility, a top-notch utility stock is one of the best choices you can make.

A top growth stock with defensive qualities

Utility stocks are excellent businesses for adding reliability to your portfolio and helping to protect your capital. Furthermore, they’re consistently growing their earnings and dividends, making them stocks you can own for the long haul.

However, the one drawback of utility stocks and many of the most defensive stocks on the market is that although they’re safe investments, they also don’t grow as fast as other less reliable companies.

So, in many cases, you sacrifice growth potential for reliability. However, that doesn’t always have to be the case. For example, a stock like Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSX:BIP.UN) offers the best of both worlds.

As its name suggests, Brookfield owns a portfolio of high-quality and essential infrastructure assets. These include businesses such as ports, railroads, telecom towers, and midstream energy assets in addition to utilities as well.

Furthermore, the portfolio of assets isn’t just diversified by industry. It’s also diversified geographically, with investments all over the world.

This geographic diversification is essential both for mitigating risk and exposing Brookfield to different regions around the world where it can take advantage of new opportunities and changing economic environments.

Furthermore, because its infrastructure assets provide essential services and most of its revenue is indexed to inflation, Brookfield is one of the most reliable Canadian stocks to buy now and hold through market volatility.

Plus, because it’s consistently looking for new investment opportunities, it can grow faster than a typical defensive stock. Not to mention, it also pays an attractive dividend that has a current yield of 4.5%, which it aims to grow by 5% to 9% each year.

Therefore, if you’re looking to shore up your portfolio today and buy safe Canadian stocks you can hold for years, Brookfield infrastructure is undoubtedly one of the top choices.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Emera, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

1 High-Yield Dividend ETF to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investors don't have to invest in a single, risky, high-yield dividend stock. An ETF can provide the best answer to…

Read more »

Make a choice, path to success, sign
Dividend Stocks

3 Secrets to Becoming a TFSA Millionaire

| Kay Ng

Here are some great tips to get you started on your journey to becoming a TFSA millionaire!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for Its 7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock looks pretty enticing with a 7% dividend yield. But what else should investors consider?

Read more »

senior man smiles next to a light-filled window
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Boost Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their stable cash flows, consistent dividend growth, and healthy dividend yields, these three stocks are ideal for retirees.

Read more »

resting in a hammock with eyes closed
Dividend Stocks

Top Picks: 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These top Canadian dividend stocks have been consistently rewarding their shareholder with higher dividend payments.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

The 10 Best Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This is the only list you're ever going to need if you want strong past performance and a stellar future…

Read more »

a person looks out a window into a cityscape
Dividend Stocks

Is First Capital REIT a Buy for its 4.8% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Discover why First Capital REIT's 4.8% yield and strong Q3 results make it a compelling choice for dividend investors!

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Is Magna International Stock a Buy for Its 4.6% Dividend Yield?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, attractive valuation, and high dividend yield, Magna International would be an excellent buy.

Read more »