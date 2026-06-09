Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Got $7,000? 1 Stellar Strategy to Double Your TFSA Contribution

Got $7,000? 1 Stellar Strategy to Double Your TFSA Contribution

Doubling a $7,000 TFSA contribution doesn’t take a lottery ticket, but it does take low fees, diversification, and time for compounding to work.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest. Favorite Investment Quote: “October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • QCN lets you buy a broad basket of Canadian stocks in one trade, instead of betting on one company.
  • Its very low fee helps returns compound inside your TFSA, and distributions can be reinvested automatically.
  • It will still fall with the Canadian market, especially banks and energy, so you must stay invested through downturns.
10 stocks we like better than Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

Doubling a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution is no easy feat. Yet the strategy doesn’t need a lottery ticket, but patience, low costs, broad exposure, and enough time for compounding to do the heavy lifting. A $7,000 contribution won’t turn into $14,000 overnight. Yet with a reasonable long-term return, investors can still aim to double that money without trying to guess the next market darling.

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins

Source: Getty Images

Getting started

The strategy starts with treating the TFSA like an investment account, not a savings drawer. Cash feels safe, and it has a role for emergency money. But cash won’t usually double fast after inflation. A diversified equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives investors a better chance because it owns real businesses. Those businesses can grow earnings, raise dividends, buy back shares, and expand over time.

The second part of the strategy is consistency. Add the $7,000, reinvest the distributions, and leave the account alone. That last step sounds simple, but it’s the hard part. Many investors hurt themselves by jumping in and out whenever headlines turn ugly. A TFSA works best when investors let tax-free gains pile up in the background.

So, what stock would I use for this kind of plan? I’d look at Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF (TSX:QCN).

QCN

QCN is an ETF that gives investors broad exposure to Canadian equities. It tracks the Solactive Canada Broad Market Index, which includes common shares and income trust units across the Canadian market. One purchase gives investors a basket of Canadian businesses instead of a bet on one company’s quarter.

That fits a TFSA well. A single stock can double faster, sure. But it can also fall apart faster. QCN spreads risk across hundreds of holdings. Recent fund data showed 333 equity holdings, with the top positions including the biggest companies by market cap. That gives investors exposure to banks, energy, technology, pipelines, railways, insurers, and other core pieces of the Canadian economy.

The cost also strengthens the case. QCN comes with a low management fee of 0.04%. Fees look boring until investors remember they compound too. A high-fee fund takes a bigger bite every year. A low-fee ETF leaves more return working inside the TFSA.

More to come

The timing looks interesting now as Canadian stocks have had a strong run, but the market still offers broad exposure to sectors tied to dividends, commodities, financials, infrastructure, and technology. For investors who don’t want to pick winners one by one, QCN offers a clean way to buy the whole Canadian story.

There’s also a simple dividend angle. QCN doesn’t offer a huge yield, but its recent trailing yield sat around 2%. Investors can reinvest those distributions and buy more units over time. That can help the snowball grow, especially when markets pull back and reinvested cash buys at better prices. In fact, here’s how much those dividends could bring in from that original $7,000 investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESANNUAL DIVIDENDANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYTOTAL INVESTMENT
QCN$211.0833$4.26$140.58Quarterly$6,965.64

Still, investors need to be honest about risks. QCN follows the Canadian market, and Canada has heavy exposure to banks and energy. If oil prices slump, housing weakens, or financial stocks fall, the ETF can drop. It won’t protect investors from bear markets. It also lacks the same global diversification that a world ETF would provide.

Bottom line

As a simple TFSA building block, QCN looks strong. The goal isn’t excitement. The goal is to turn $7,000 into something much larger through tax-free growth, low fees, reinvested income, and time. Keep adding future contribution room, and the account can gain more power each year.

That’s a strategy many Canadians can actually stick with. And in a TFSA, sticking with it may be the real secret to doubling a contribution without trying to time every market turn.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

How Much Does a Typical 45-Year-Old Have Saved in Their TFSA and RRSP?

| Jitendra Parashar

Building retirement savings at 45? These two Canadian stocks could help strengthen your TFSA and RRSP.

Read more »

Colored pins on calendar showing a month
Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks for Monthly Passive Income

| Jitendra Parashar

These two monthly dividend stocks could help investors build a steadier stream of passive income.

Read more »

person stacking rocks by the lake
Stocks for Beginners

Why Your TFSA – Not Your RRSP – Should Be Doing the Heavy Lifting

| Jitendra Parashar

A TFSA could do serious long-term work when filled with growth and dividend stocks like these.

Read more »

man looks worried about something on his phone
Retirement

The Typical TFSA Balance for Canadians Approaching 60

| Kay Ng

How does your TFSA balance stand? How can you improve?

Read more »

Redwood trees stretch up to the sunlight.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Look Built to Hold for 10 Years or More

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks offer high and sustainable yields and are better positioned to boost the income potential of your portfolio.

Read more »

builder frames a house with lumber
Dividend Stocks

A Simple Way to Turn $25,000 in TFSA Savings Into Consistent Income

| Jitendra Parashar

A $25,000 TFSA could become more productive when invested in dependable dividend stocks.

Read more »

man in bowtie poses with abacus
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Average $2,500 Per Year in Tax-Free Passive Income

| Puja Tayal

Discover how to maximize your TFSA through strategic dividend stock investments for tax-free gains and regular income.

Read more »

middle-aged couple work together on laptop
Dividend Stocks

How Much Canadians Typically Have in a TFSA By Age 50

| Christopher Liew, CFA

TFSA users at age 50 still have a long runway to leverage tax-free growth and build a substantial retirement buffer.

Read more »