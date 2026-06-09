Got $7,000? 1 Stellar Strategy to Double Your TFSA Contribution

Doubling a $7,000 TFSA contribution doesn’t take a lottery ticket, but it does take low fees, diversification, and time for compounding to work.

It will still fall with the Canadian market, especially banks and energy, so you must stay invested through downturns.

Its very low fee helps returns compound inside your TFSA, and distributions can be reinvested automatically.

QCN lets you buy a broad basket of Canadian stocks in one trade, instead of betting on one company.

Doubling a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution is no easy feat. Yet the strategy doesn’t need a lottery ticket, but patience, low costs, broad exposure, and enough time for compounding to do the heavy lifting. A $7,000 contribution won’t turn into $14,000 overnight. Yet with a reasonable long-term return, investors can still aim to double that money without trying to guess the next market darling.

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Getting started

The strategy starts with treating the TFSA like an investment account, not a savings drawer. Cash feels safe, and it has a role for emergency money. But cash won’t usually double fast after inflation. A diversified equity exchange-traded fund (ETF) gives investors a better chance because it owns real businesses. Those businesses can grow earnings, raise dividends, buy back shares, and expand over time.

The second part of the strategy is consistency. Add the $7,000, reinvest the distributions, and leave the account alone. That last step sounds simple, but it’s the hard part. Many investors hurt themselves by jumping in and out whenever headlines turn ugly. A TFSA works best when investors let tax-free gains pile up in the background.

So, what stock would I use for this kind of plan? I’d look at Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF (TSX:QCN).

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QCN

QCN is an ETF that gives investors broad exposure to Canadian equities. It tracks the Solactive Canada Broad Market Index, which includes common shares and income trust units across the Canadian market. One purchase gives investors a basket of Canadian businesses instead of a bet on one company’s quarter.

That fits a TFSA well. A single stock can double faster, sure. But it can also fall apart faster. QCN spreads risk across hundreds of holdings. Recent fund data showed 333 equity holdings, with the top positions including the biggest companies by market cap. That gives investors exposure to banks, energy, technology, pipelines, railways, insurers, and other core pieces of the Canadian economy.

The cost also strengthens the case. QCN comes with a low management fee of 0.04%. Fees look boring until investors remember they compound too. A high-fee fund takes a bigger bite every year. A low-fee ETF leaves more return working inside the TFSA.

More to come

The timing looks interesting now as Canadian stocks have had a strong run, but the market still offers broad exposure to sectors tied to dividends, commodities, financials, infrastructure, and technology. For investors who don’t want to pick winners one by one, QCN offers a clean way to buy the whole Canadian story.

There’s also a simple dividend angle. QCN doesn’t offer a huge yield, but its recent trailing yield sat around 2%. Investors can reinvest those distributions and buy more units over time. That can help the snowball grow, especially when markets pull back and reinvested cash buys at better prices. In fact, here’s how much those dividends could bring in from that original $7,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT QCN $211.08 33 $4.26 $140.58 Quarterly $6,965.64

Still, investors need to be honest about risks. QCN follows the Canadian market, and Canada has heavy exposure to banks and energy. If oil prices slump, housing weakens, or financial stocks fall, the ETF can drop. It won’t protect investors from bear markets. It also lacks the same global diversification that a world ETF would provide.

Bottom line

As a simple TFSA building block, QCN looks strong. The goal isn’t excitement. The goal is to turn $7,000 into something much larger through tax-free growth, low fees, reinvested income, and time. Keep adding future contribution room, and the account can gain more power each year.

That’s a strategy many Canadians can actually stick with. And in a TFSA, sticking with it may be the real secret to doubling a contribution without trying to time every market turn.