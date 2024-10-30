Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 30

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, October 30

Besides third-quarter corporate earnings, the U.S. non-farm employment and GDP growth data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Mixed U.S. economic data and volatile commodity prices kept the Canadian equities market largely flat on Tuesday as investors awaited important corporate earnings. After falling by over 100 points in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index staged a recovery later during the session to settle at 24,563, with a minor three-point decline from its previous closing.

While the continued record-breaking rally in gold spot prices drove the shares of precious metal miners higher, big losses in many key sectors, such as utilities, consumer cyclicals, and energy, offset these gains, keeping the TSX index relatively flat.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Innergex Renewable Energy, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Linamar, and West Fraser Timber fell by at least 3.3% each, making them the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day.

On the flip side, mining stocks Eldorado Gold, K92 Mining, Lundin Mining, First Majestic Silver, and OceanaGold were the top-performing TSX stocks, with each climbing by at least 4.1% due to a rally in gold and silver prices.

Shares of New Gold (TSX:NGD) also traded positively ahead of its earnings report, which was released after the market closing bell. The Canadian gold miner produced 78,369 ounces of gold and 12.6 million pounds of copper in the third quarter of 2024 with all-in-sustaining costs of US$1,195 per gold ounce.

This low-cost production environment boosted New Gold’s cash flow from operations last quarter to a record US$128 million, with its free cash flow reaching US$57 million. However, the company slightly lowered its annual gold production guidance due to fewer high-grade tonnes at Rainy River and a temporary suspension of operations. These results could keep NGD stock volatile today as it currently trades with 111% year-to-date gains.

Based on their daily trade volume, Cenovus Energy, Bank of Nova Scotia, TD Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, and Bank of Montreal were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Gold and crude oil prices were bullish early Wednesday morning, which could lift the commodity-heavy TSX index at the open today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely watch the important non-farm employment change and quarterly GDP (gross domestic product) growth from the United States this morning, which could impact market sentiment.

As the corporate earnings season in Canada gains steam, several TSX-listed companies, including Parkland, Agnico Eagle Mines, Badger Infrastructure, Bausch Health, Kinaxis, Spin Master, Athabasca Oil, TMX, Secure Energy, Ivanhoe Mines, Capital Power, and Allied Properties REIT, are expected to announce their latest quarterly results on October 30.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bank Of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool recommends Bank Of Nova Scotia, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Kinaxis, Linamar, Parkland, Spin Master, TMX Group, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

Bitcoin
Stock Market

The 3 Most Popular Stocks on the TSX Today: Do You Own Them?

| Puja Tayal

Three TSX stocks saw a sudden jump on October 28. If you own these stocks, you might want to cash…

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Stock Market

The Best TSX Stock You Can Buy for Just $500

| Aditya Raghunath

Cargojet is a mid-cap TSX stock that trades at a reasonable valuation in October 2024 and is a top buy…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 29

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. consumer confidence and job openings data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stock Market

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $7,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two quality stocks you can buy and hold in a TFSA with $7,000.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Stock Market

2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Less Than $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in cheap TSX stocks such as Calian Group should help you beat the broader index in the next 12…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, October 28

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite posting its worst performance in seven weeks, the TSX Composite still trades with strong 16.7% year-to-date gains.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, October 25

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX Composite seems on track to end its six-week winning streak as it currently trades with 1.1% week-to-date losses.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, October 24

| Jitendra Parashar

The TSX's pullback this week, despite the Bank of Canada’s big rate cut announcement, could be a buying opportunity.

Read more »