Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for its 5% Dividend Yield?

Is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock’s 5% dividend yield worth it? Discover why this resilient stock could be a valuable income and growth play.

Imagine a stock that’s not just another Canadian dividend payer but a consistent wealth-building machine that has delivered an astounding 2,840% total return over three decades. Meet Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock — a Dividend Aristocrat that’s been quietly compounding investor wealth through thick and thin.

Power Corporation of Canada offers a dividend yield of 5%, making it an attractive option for income-seeking investors. Beyond the yield, however, is a compelling case for investors looking for a stable, long-term holding in the financial services sector. Let’s dive into why POW stock might be a worthy addition to your portfolio, focusing on its dividend prowess, financial stability, and management’s commitment to shareholder returns.

A resilient dividend powerhouse

The company has a well-established record of dividend growth, with nine consecutive years of dividend increases as of 2024. During the past 30 years, Power Corporation’s dividends have contributed substantially to investor returns, as POW’s stock price has grown 847%, while quarterly dividends have surged 1,190%. By reinvesting dividends, long-term investors could have seen an impressive total return of 2,840%.

The company’s dividend strength is not just a product of a favourable economic climate. POW continued to pay dividends even during challenging times, including the 2008 financial crisis and raised payouts during the recent COVID-19 pandemic. This commitment makes it a reliable income source, especially valuable during economic downturns when dividends can help bridge financial gaps and provide recurring liquidity for buying opportunities.

Why POW stock’s dividend appears sustainable

Power Corporation pays out about 50% of its net income from diverse sources as dividends.

As a holding company with a strong presence in financial services, Power Corporation derives its strength from diversified controlling stakes in leading companies, including Great-West Lifeco, IGM Financial, two alternative asset managers, and a minority interest in GBL, a European financial holding company. These investments add cash flow diversification and growth potential, creating a unique mix that appeals to income-focused and growth-oriented investors alike.

The company’s listed subsidiaries are robust dividend-paying entities that recently received price-target upgrades from analysts, reflecting the fundamental strength and improving outlook of POW’s assets. With solid cash flow from subsidiaries, Power Corporation has the resources to maintain and grow its dividend payouts, reassuring investors about the sustainability of its dividend yield.

In the first half of 2024, Power Corporation’s cash and cash equivalents grew from $1.22 billion to $1.54 billion, creating a financial cushion. This fund can support strategic acquisitions and investments that will drive growth and support ongoing dividends.

Leverage the conglomerate discount

Power Corporation trades at a 12% discount to its most recent net asset value (NAV) of $50.48 per share as of June 2024. This discount is common for conglomerates, as the market often values them below the sum of their parts. However, it also presents an opportunity for investors to earn capital gains, as POW’s management is actively working to narrow this gap.

Over the past few years, Power Corporation has restructured, divesting non-core businesses and refocusing on its financial services. The proceeds have been strategically used to repurchase shares, which benefits remaining shareholders by increasing their stake in the company and enhancing the potential for capital gains. Fewer outstanding shares also mean the dividends are distributed among a smaller pool, supporting POW stock’s dividend growth.

A dividend stock committed to shareholder returns

One of the most promising aspects of Power Corporation’s approach is its shareholder-friendly capital allocation. Management consistently directs free cash flow toward dividends and share repurchases, helping increase shareholder value. By repurchasing shares, management effectively increases each remaining share’s claim on future earnings and dividend payouts.

As a bonus, the company’s subsidiaries frequently pursue growth through acquisitions, using reinvested capital to drive revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth. This strategy positions POW not only as a solid income play but also as a potential growth investment.

Investor takeaway: Is POW stock a buy?

For Canadian retail investors seeking a reliable dividend stock with the potential for capital appreciation, Power Corporation of Canada offers an appealing package. Its 5% dividend yield, backed by resilient cash flow from leading financial services firms, provides a steady income stream with growth potential. Add to this the management’s commitment to shareholder-friendly policies like share buybacks and dividend growth, and POW stock makes a strong case as a solid addition to an income-focused portfolio.