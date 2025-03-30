Member Login
Home » Investing » Got $3,500? 5 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Got $3,500? 5 Consumer Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Five consumer staple stocks are suitable long-term holdings for their defensive qualities.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC.
Published
| More on:
man shops in a drugstore

Source: Getty Images

Companies that provide consumer products and services, particularly food, beverage, and other consumables, are suitable for long-term investors. Five TSX consumer staple stocks are defensive holdings because of demand stability regardless of the economic environment.

Top performer

Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) outperforms thus far in 2025. At $24.92 per share, current investors enjoy a +23.7% year-to-date gain on top of the 3.85% dividend yield. The $3.1 billion protein company matched its continuing journey to “raise the good in food” with impressive financial performance, a dividend hike, and a transformation strategy in 2025.

In 2024, sales increased 1.1% year over year to $4.9 billion, while net earnings reached $96.6 million compared to the $125 net loss in 2023. Notably, free cash flow (FCF) soared 332.9% to $385.3 million from a year ago. The board approved a 9% dividend increase. Maple Leaf will spin off its world-leading pork business to unlock growth potential.

Strong growth platform

Canadian business conglomerate Empire Company Limited (TSX:EMP.A) owns the supermarket chain Sobeys. The $10.8 billion grocer and retailer also has a 41.5% ownership stake in Crombie, a $2.6 billion real estate investment trust (REIT).

Investments in renovation, conversions, new stores, and tech innovation continue to bear fruits. In the third quarter (Q3) of fiscal 2025 (three months ending February 1, 2025), sales and net earnings increased 3% and 9% to $7.73 billion and $146.1 million versus Q3 fiscal 2024.

Empire’s president and chief executive officer (CEO), Michael Medline, credits the strong quarterly results to improving same-store sales and discipline in managing margins. At $46.21 (+5.78% year to date), the dividend offer is a decent 1.73%.

Healthy business

High Liner Foods (TSX:HLF) is a processor of value-added frozen seafood and markets it to North American food retailers and food service distributors. This 189-year-old, $488.8 million company boasts a broad portfolio of recognized, trusted brands such as High Liner, Mirabel, and Catch of the Day.

Despite lower sale volume in 2024 ($959.2 million), net income climbed 90% year over year to $60.2 million. Paul Jewer, president and CEO of High Liner, said, “We closed a year of volatile market conditions on a strong note, reinforcing both the stability of our business and the effectiveness of our strategy to drive profitable top-line recovery.” If you invest today ($16.53 per share), HLF pays a lucrative 4.11% dividend.

Captured markets

North West Company (TSX:NWC) trades at a slight discount (-5.62% year to date) but remains a solid passive-income provider (3.45% dividend yield) because of captured markets. The current share price is $46.36. You’d be investing in one of the longest-continuing retail enterprises in the world (since 1668).

This $2.2 billion grocery and retail company provides food, everyday products, and services. Its captured markets are the rural communities and urban neighbourhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean.

Recession-resistant

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a steal at $70.37 per share (-11.73% year to date). This $66.7 billion convenience store chain operator has delivered consistent profitability with a continued focus on expansion and sustainability. The business model is recession-resistant, so you’re buying on weakness. You will receive steady dividend income (1.11% yield) while waiting for the rebound.

Capital protection

All five consumer stocks in focus deserve a place in an investment portfolio. They can add stability and provide capital protection.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends High Liner Foods and North West. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Watch Your Savings Shrink: 2 Dividend Stocks to Help Pay the Bills

| Kay Ng

Canadians can protect their savings by investing in high-quality dividend stocks that pay out "sufficient high" but safe dividends.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 4 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Jitendra Parashar

These four top TFSA stocks not only pay dividends but also offer strong long-term upside potential.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Nutrien Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock has gone through a rough patch, but that could mean there is value to be found.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

2 Affordable TSX Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two affordable, high-yield TSX stocks pay consistent monthly dividends.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $500 Per Month in Tax-Free Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three high-yielding, monthly paying dividend stocks can help you earn $500 monthly.

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

5 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These dividend stocks have reliable operations and significant long-term potential, making them five of the best to buy in this…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer the Best Monthly Income in 2025

| Daniel Da Costa

These top Canadian stocks offer compelling dividend yields and return cash to investors every month, making them two of the…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

You Can’t Afford to Ignore These All-Star Dividend Stocks

| Daniel Da Costa

These three Canadian stocks are some of the best businesses in Canada and have some of the longest dividend growth…

Read more »