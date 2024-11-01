Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

3 Blue-Chip Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

These blue-chip stocks are backed by large-cap companies with well-established businesses, solid fundamentals, and a growing earnings base.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian blue-chip stocks are an excellent investment for building a resilient portfolio that can weather market ups and downs. These are large-cap companies with well-established businesses, solid fundamentals, and a growing earnings base. Moreover, some companies reward their shareholders with regular dividend distributions and stock buybacks. With this backdrop, here are three Canadian stocks that, in my opinion, every Canadian should own.

Blue-chip stock #1

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM) is an excellent choice for investors seeking exposure to Canadian blue-chip stocks. It is one of the leading alternative asset managers, with about $1 trillion under management across sectors like renewable energy, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit.

Thanks to its diverse portfolio, Brookfield generates solid risk-adjusted returns. The company operates an asset-light model and focuses on distributing a significant portion of its earnings. Notably, Brookfield Asset Management’s distributable earnings are comprised of highly predictable fee-related earnings, implying the company could continue to enhance its shareholder value through regular payouts.

Besides the dividend, the alternative asset manager aims to double its business size within five years, which will likely drive its share price higher. The company’s large-scale capital allows it to invest in premier assets worldwide, driving steady growth. Further, with significant liquidity, Brookfield has ample flexibility to fuel further growth.

Brookfield is also well-positioned to capitalize on the attractive artificial intelligence (AI) market. Its role as the largest investor in renewable energy and infrastructure gives it a strategic advantage. Brookfield Asset Management is well-poised for continued growth and delivering stellar returns with over 230,000 megawatts of renewable power and data centre assets either operating or under development.

Blue-chip stock #2

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP), or CPKS, operates a transcontinental freight railway that spans Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company is vital for North American trade, transporting essential goods such as bulk commodities, merchandise, and intermodal shipments. Because its services are deemed essential for the economy, it delivers steady growth.

CPKC focuses on streamlining operations by reducing costs and enhancing productivity, which supports its earnings growth. Further, CPKC has a substantial real estate portfolio—over 6,000 acres of land adjacent to its terminals. This land offers a strategic opportunity for both internal operational expansion and long-term partnerships with key clients. CPKC is strengthening client relationships and laying a solid foundation for growth by co-locating customer facilities along its rail network.

Further, CPKC has access to more than 20 major ports in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico, making it one of North America’s most well-connected railway networks. This allows it to offer cost-effective transportation solutions, drive volumes, and solidify its position in the market.

In summary, its solid volume growth, cost management, and extensive network position it well to deliver steady growth.

Blue-chip stock #3

Loblaw (TSX:L) is a must-have blue-chip stock for Canadian investors. As Canada’s leading food and pharmacy retailer, Loblaw benefits from a low-risk business model, allowing it to steadily grow revenue and earnings. This steady performance supports share price growth, dividends, and stock buybacks.

Thanks to its earnings growth and consistent performance, Loblaw stock has appreciated by about 57% in one year and nearly 171% in the last five years.

The company’s discount stores, extensive product range, and value-focused pricing strategy help attract and retain customers through various economic conditions, driving consistent sales and earnings growth.

Moreover, Loblaw is also expanding its omnichannel offerings and increasing the penetration of private-label brands to boost same-store sales and support earnings. Further, with its focus on optimizing its retail network and growing its discount store footprint, the company is well-positioned for continued growth.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Asset Management and Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

dividends grow over time
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Do you have $2,000 to invest for the long term? These three TSX stocks have and will continue to deliver…

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Enbridge vs TC Energy?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge and TC Energy rebounded nicely over the past year. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 1

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will closely monitor the U.S. labour market report and manufacturing data today.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

2 Utility Stocks That Are Smart Buys for Canadians in November

| Demetris Afxentiou

Are you looking for some of the smart buys to consider in November? These utility stocks offer growth and a…

Read more »

View of high rise corporate buildings in the financial district of Toronto, Canada
Dividend Stocks

Is Power Corporation of Canada Stock a Buy for its 5% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Is Power Corporation of Canada (TSX:POW) stock's 5% dividend yield worth it? Discover why this resilient stock could be a…

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Retirement

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 34 for Canadians

| Kay Ng

It's never too early or too late to work on your retirement savings. How do you fare against the average…

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

Is OpenText Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

OpenText stock has fallen in the last few years, but that could mean this top tech stock remains an undervalued…

Read more »

hand stacks coins
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three dividend stocks are ideal for strengthening your portfolio and earning a stable passive income.

Read more »