Member Login
Home » Investing » Is BCE Stock a Buy for its 9.9% Dividend Yield?

Is BCE Stock a Buy for its 9.9% Dividend Yield?

BCE stock just dropped another 10%. Is it now oversold?

Posted by
Andrew Walker
Andrew has an MBA and has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since 2014. As a contrarian investor, Andrew seeks out dividend opportunities the market is missing. He is a big fan of harnessing the power of compounding to grow a portfolio for retirement.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.

Source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) offers a very high dividend yield. Investors who own dividend stocks for passive income are wondering if BCE stock is now undervalued and good to buy for a self-directed portfolio.

BCE share price

BCE trades near $40 per share at the time of writing. The stock is at a new low not seen in more than a decade.

At the time of writing, BCE stock is down nearly 10% on the day. Investors are reacting to BCE’s announcement that it has agreed to expand into the United States through a $5 billion deal to buy Ziply, an American fibre internet provider with operations in the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

BCE expects the deal to close in the second half of 2025. Proceeds from BCE’s recently announced sale of its stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) will be used to cover most of the purchase price. BCE says the new acquisition will be accretive on closing and provides a first step to ramp up growth in the United States market, where only 50% of properties are served by fibre optic lines compared to 75% in Canada.

Investors will not get a dividend increase for 2025. BCE is also implementing a 2% discount on shares purchased using dividends under a new dividend-reinvestment plan. Investors who buy BCE stock at the current level can get a 9.9% dividend yield.

Risks

BCE carries a lot of debt on its balance sheet. Higher interest rates in the past couple of years drove up debt expenses. This puts pressure on earnings and cash that is available to pay dividends or reduce the debt load. Investors had hoped that BCE would use the proceeds from the sale of the MLSE stake to shore up the balance sheet. The surprise acquisition of Ziply now brings concerns about BCE’s ability to maintain the dividend back to the forefront. This is largely why the stock is down 10% on the news.

In Canada, growth is going to be difficult in the next few years. Price wars on mobile and internet services are putting pressure on margins. At the same time, the government’s decision to scale back immigration will cut into demand for new communication services from the new arrivals. Regulatory uncertainty is also an issue with a change in government looking likely in the next year.

Time to buy, sell, or hold BCE stock?

The market reaction suggests that investors are concerned that the dividend will have to be cut. Any time a dividend yield reaches 10%, this is certainly a risk. BCE might decide to monetize other assets to raise cash and reduce the debt load. If that occurs in the near term, the stock could recover some ground as it would provide more reassurance to the market.

Dividend growth could be on the shelf for more than just 2025. As such, investors who buy the stock at the current level need to feel confident the distribution is safe and that the new growth strategy will succeed in the coming years.

Contrarian investors might want to start nibbling on the correction. Everyone else should probably wait to see where the share price stabilizes before backing up the dividend truck.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of BCE.

More on Investing

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These smartest dividend stocks can consistently pay and increase their dividends in the coming years, irrespective of the macro uncertainty.

Read more »

bulb idea thinking
Energy Stocks

3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Energy stocks are trending upwards on the back of several key factors. And these three continue to be top cheap…

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

Should You Buy Freehold Royalties Stock for its 8% Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers shareholders a forward yield of 8%. But is the energy stock…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Utility Stocks That Are Smart Buys for Canadians in November

| Sneha Nahata

These utility stocks benefit from regulated businesses and generate predictable cash flows that support higher dividend payouts.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Tech Stocks

1 “Magnificent 7” Stock I’d Buy Over Nvidia Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why Meta Platforms stock is a better choice for Canadian investors compared to Nvidia in November 2024.

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $600 in Passive Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to generate passive income? Forget the rental unit! This option will save you the mortgage yet still…

Read more »

data analyze research
Bank Stocks

Where Will TD Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has taken a beating over the last year. Where will it be in another five?

Read more »

Muscles Drawn On Black board
Energy Stocks

Is Suncor Energy Stock a Good Buy?

| Andrew Walker

Suncor is on a roll in 2024. Are more gains on the way?

Read more »