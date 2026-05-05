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The Utilities Play: Boring, Reliable, and Suddenly Profitable

Quality utilities like Fortis stock is good for accumulation, especially on market corrections, for long-term, reliable wealth creation.

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Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Utilities offer predictable revenues and steady dividends that can compound into meaningful long-term wealth for income-focused, patient investors.
  • Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a prime example — roughly 10.8% CAGR over the past decade with a $28.8B 2026–2030 capital plan driving 7% annual rate-base growth and expected 4–6% annual dividend increases, backed by 50+ years of raises.
  • Be cautious about its valuation: Fortis trades at about a 21.8 P/E and a roughly 3.3% yield (below its 10-year average), so disciplined, patient buying or dollar-cost averaging during pullbacks is recommended.
10 stocks we like better than Fortis

Utilities rarely generate excitement, but that’s precisely their appeal. In a market often driven by hype and short-term speculation, these businesses could quietly deliver something far more valuable: consistency. For long-term investors, utilities can offer reliable income, steady growth, and an often overlooked ability to become surprisingly profitable through the power of compounding.  

The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

Stability that compounds over time

At their core, utility companies provide essential services — electricity, gas, and water — that households and businesses depend on regardless of economic conditions. This makes their revenues highly predictable. Many utilities operate under regulated frameworks, allowing them to earn stable returns while passing certain costs, including inflation, onto customers. 

For investors, this translates into dependable cash flow and dividends that can be reinvested over time. While the gains may seem modest at first, the compounding effect can be powerful. By consistently adding shares — especially during market dips — investors can build positions that grow steadily in both income and value. What appears “boring” in the short term can turn into meaningful wealth over a decade or more.

Fortis: A quiet compounder

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a good example of this investment style. At first glance, it’s a typical regulated utility. But beneath that surface lies a disciplined growth engine. Over the past decade, Fortis has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% — an impressive result for a low-risk, defensive stock. 

The company’s strength comes from its asset base. Its operations provide essential transmission and distribution services to 3.5 million customers across North America. This regulated model underpins predictable earnings and supports long-term capital investment.  

Looking ahead, Fortis has a $28.8 billion capital plan spanning 2026 to 2030. This investment is expected to drive rate base growth of about 7% annually, which in turn supports projected dividend increases of 4–6% per year. Notably, Fortis has already raised its dividend for over 50 consecutive years — a track record that underscores its commitment to shareholders.  

Importantly, the capital plan emphasizes lower-risk projects and geographic diversification, with the majority of investments in the United States and Canada. By 2030, Fortis expects its rate base to reach nearly $58 billion, with additional growth opportunities extending through 2035.  

Valuation matters

Even the best businesses can become less attractive if purchased at the wrong price. Currently, at $77.51 per share at writing, Fortis trades at a premium to its historical valuation, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 21.8 and a dividend yield of nearly 3.3%, which is below its 10-year average of about 3.7%. This suggests the stock may be slightly expensive at present levels. 

For disciplined investors, patience is key. Utilities tend to experience periodic pullbacks alongside broader market corrections. These moments often provide more attractive entry points, improving both yield and long-term return potential. Rather than chasing the stock, a measured approach — buying incrementally over time — can enhance overall results.

Investor takeaway

Utilities may lack excitement, but they excel where it counts: reliability, income, and long-term growth. Companies like Fortis demonstrate how steady earnings, disciplined investment, and consistent dividend increases can create meaningful wealth over time. While current valuations may warrant caution, the broader case for utilities remains strong. For investors willing to embrace patience and compounding, this “boring” sector can quietly become a powerful driver of portfolio success.    

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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