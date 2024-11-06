Member Login
Home » Investing » Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy Now for Stable Returns

Given their regulated business, falling interest rates, and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian utility stocks are ideal for earning stable returns.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

After a weak ending to last month, Canadian equity markets are upbeat this month, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising 1%. Year-to-date, the index is up 16.2%. However, concerns over a global economic slowdown and geopolitical tensions persist. If you are also worried about the uncertain outlook, you can strengthen your portfolios with defensive utility stocks that are less susceptible to market volatility.

Utility stocks are capital-intensive businesses. So, these companies could benefit from the Bank of Canada’s recent interest rate cuts. Against this backdrop, here are my three top utility picks.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is an electricity transmission and distribution company with around 99% of its business rate regulated. It has no material exposure to commodity price fluctuations, so its financials are less susceptible to market volatility. Besides, the company has been expanding its rate base at an annualized rate of 5% since 2018. These expansions have boosted its financials and stock price. Over the last five years, the company has delivered 115.4% returns at an annualized rate of 16.6%.

Further, Hydro One is expanding its rate base with the $11.8 billion capital investment plan, which would extend until 2027. These investments could grow its rate base at a 6% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) to $31.8 billion by 2027. Further, the company has also undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives, including outsourcing specific works and strategic sourcing, which would improve its profitability.

Supported by its healthy growth prospects, Hydro One, which has raised its dividends at an annualized rate of 5% since 2016, is confident of increasing its dividends at an annualized rate of 6% through 2027. Given its low-risk business, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth initiatives, I believe the company would be an excellent defensive bet.

Fortis

My second pick would be Fortis (TSX:FTS), an electric and natural gas utility company that serves around 3.5 million customers. With 93% of its assets involved in the low-risk transmission and distribution business, the company has been delivering consistent financials and cash flows. These healthy cash flows have allowed it to raise its dividends for 51 years, while its forward yield stands at 4.03%. Also, it has posted an average annual total shareholder return of 10.4% for the last 20 years, outperforming the broader equity markets.

Meanwhile, Fortis plans to invest around $5.2 billion this year, with $3.6 billion already invested by the end of September. Besides, its $26 billion five-year capital investment plan could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 6.5% to $53 billion by the end of 2029. These investments could continue to drive its financials in the coming years. So, the company’s management is confident of raising its dividends by 4–6% annually until 2029.

Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU), which has been raising its dividends for 52 years, would be my final pick. The company operates a low-risk, rate-regulated electric and natural gas transmission and distribution business, serving around 2 million customers. Its regulated assets generate stable and predictable financials and cash flows irrespective of market conditions, thus permitting it to raise its dividends consistently.

Moreover, the company is expanding its regulated asset base with a $4.3–$4.7 billion capital investment through 2026. These investments could grow its rate base at an annualized rate of 3.5–4.3%. Besides, the company has a solid developmental pipeline of renewable energy projects, with a total power production capacity of 1.3 gigawatts. Given its solid underlying business and healthy growth prospects, I believe CU is well-positioned to maintain its dividend growth. Also, it currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

nuclear power plant
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can buy and hold these Canadian stocks to generate above-average, tax-free returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Telus Stock a Buy for its 7.3% Dividend Yield?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although the 7.3% dividend yield Telus offers is attractive, it's just one of many reasons why the telecom stock is…

Read more »

Canadian dollars in a magnifying glass
Dividend Stocks

Retired Canadians: The Smartest Income Stocks to Buy With $5,000

| Andrew Button

TSX stocks like Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU) are worth holding for retirement.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where to Invest $7,000 in November

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This consumer staples company provides consistent stock performance alongside a dividend.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock Down 16 Percent to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 16% from all-time highs, Brookfield Infrastructure is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a tasty yield of over…

Read more »

A train passes Morant's curve in Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will CNR Stock Be in 1/3/5 Years?

| Kay Ng

CNR stock is a blue-chip dividend-growth stock that should be a reliable long-term investment.

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

Is Great-West Lifeco Stock a Buy for its 4.7% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Great West Lifeco is a strong dividend stock, especially with that 4.7% dividend to consider. But is that the only…

Read more »

investment research
Dividend Stocks

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These high yield dividend stocks offer reliable income now and are also likely to increase their payouts over time.

Read more »