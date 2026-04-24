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The Ultimate Dividend Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Canadian Utilities stands out as the best dividend stock to buy now, offering stability, income reliability, and long‑term growth potential for investors.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
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Key Points
  • Stable and Reliable Income: Canadian Utilities, with over 53 years of consecutive dividend growth, offers a dependable 3.84% yield, making it a top choice for long-term income investors.
  • Regulated Revenue Model: As a major utility, Canadian Utilities benefits from predictable cash flows secured by long-term, regulated contracts in electricity and natural gas distribution.
  • Long-term Growth Potential: By reinvesting dividends, investors can effectively compound their returns over time, enhancing their portfolio's stability and income-generating capacity with Canadian Utilities.
10 stocks we like better than Canadian Utilities

Utility stocks are regarded as some of the best and most reliable income generators on the market. There are several reasons for that view, making the typical utility a key dividend stock to buy and hold for decades.

For investors searching for a dividend stock to buy and hold, utilities are some of the best long-term options to start with.

In fact, most investors can start a position in a utility with as little as $1,000. But what is that dividend stock to buy right now?

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

Canadian Utilities is the top dividend stock to buy today

That stock to buy is Canadian Utilities (TSX:CU). Canadian Utilities is one of the largest utility stocks in Canada. Apart from its size, the company holds the longest dividend-growth streak in Canada with over 53 consecutive years of annual increases.

That makes Canadian Utilities one of just two Dividend Kings in Canada. More importantly, it speaks to the company’s reputation as a stable long-term holding that has held up through different market environments.

The main factor behind that stability can be traced back to Canadian Utilities’ business model. As a regulated utility, Canadian Utilities generates the bulk of its revenue from electricity and natural gas distribution and transmission at rates set by regulators.

Those rates are backed by long-term contracts that span decades. This means that Canadian Utilities continues to generate predictable cash flows irrespective of how the market fares. And because utilities are necessity-based services, consumers can’t simply cut back to trade down to an alternative as they would with retail.

The regulated and predictable structure of Canadian Utilities means that the company can plan for growth, and pay out a stable, growing dividend. This makes it the ideal dividend stock to buy for those investors seeking something stable.

A closer look at Canadian Utilities’ dividend strength

Canadian Utilities’ dividend is the real reason investors continue to flock back to the stock. As of the time of writing, the utility offers a quarterly dividend that pays out a yield of 3.8%.

Prospective investors should also note that Canadian Utilities isn’t just about dividends. The company continues to put capital into its regulated infrastructure, steadily building the assets that drive future earnings.

For investors looking to invest $1,000, that translates into a starter position that will generate just under one additional share each year from reinvestments alone.

If that initial investment becomes an annual habit, that Canadian Utilities position can quickly grow into a long-term income producer. Over a longer period, this compounding effect can significantly boost total returns.

For these reasons, Canadian Utilities is a top dividend stock for investors to consider owning right now.

Why Canadian Utilities fits long‑term dividend portfolios

Canadian Utilities is well‑suited for those investors seeking a dividend stock to buy that can provide long-term income and capital preservation.

The stock’s defensive appeal helps cushion portfolios during market downturns, while the stable, regulated revenue stream provides a predictable income that few companies can match.

Canadian Utilities won’t win awards for high growth or a high yield. What it will provide is stable growth and a well-covered dividend.

That fact alone makes this a dividend stock to buy for any well-diversified portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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