Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Non-AI Tech Stocks to Buy in November for Better Returns

2 Non-AI Tech Stocks to Buy in November for Better Returns

Not all AI stocks are riding the hype train, and for many investors, well-understood and predictable growth stocks might be better picks than most AI stocks.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
profit rises over time

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been one of the major driving forces in the American stock market in the last couple of years. It’s different here in Canada, primarily because we don’t have a tech sector that is as massive and few AI companies of comparable scale.

Still, many Canadian investors are looking into AI stocks, hoping they will catapult their portfolios to new heights. This is a reasonable hope, especially when it’s clear that we are on the cusp of an internet-level transformation, not just of the stock market but of society as a whole.

However, there is too much hype and too many variables regarding AI stocks. The lack of understanding of underlying technologies and excessive use of AI buzzwords is clouding the market, especially for conservative investors. If you count yourself among those, a few predictable tech stocks might be much better picks for you than AI stocks.

An IT consulting company

CGI (TSX:GIB.A) is one of the oldest publicly traded tech companies in Canada. It started out in 1976 and has emerged as one of the largest IT and business consulting firms in the country, with a current market value of about $35 billion. The company offers a range of services to its clients, but most of them fall under two business segments — managed IT/business services and business and IT consulting.

The revenue mix is far more diversified regionally, with about 47% coming from the U.S. and Canada and the rest from other markets.

From a capital-appreciation perspective, CGI has been rewarding but not very consistent, especially in the short term. It rose by about 44% in the last five years and 294% in the last 10 years. The growth pace has slowed down, but the overall momentum has remained bullish.

A logistics technology platform company

Descartes Systems Group (TSX:DSG) operates in a relatively narrow logistics and supply chain technology niche. Its platform connects a range of stakeholders in global supply chains and has a robust ecosystem of applications. Ironically, AI has been a strong catalyst for improving and enhancing that platform, but it was formidable even before that.

As a growth stock, Descartes is both consistent and potent. It has risen by about 196% in the last five years alone, and its returns in the previous decade are even more impressive — over 850%. The sheer scale of its return potential and the historical consistency of its growth are reasons enough to add this tech company to your portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

The two tech companies may not offer the explosive growth potential of AI stocks, but they also offer far less risk. If we go by their beta values, both are essentially low-volatility stocks, making them far safer and more predictable compared to AI stocks. More importantly, they are stable, long-term picks that you can hold for years, even decades, for promising returns.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI and Descartes Systems Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

worry concern
Tech Stocks

In a Few Years, You’ll Probably Regret Not Owning BlackBerry Stock

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s why I believe BlackBerry could be one of the most overlooked Canadian tech stocks right now.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Tech Stocks

Is Constellation Software Stock a Buy for its 0.25% Dividend Yield?

| Chris MacDonald

Here's what investors may want to consider when it comes to Dollarama (TSX:DOL) and its relatively low dividend yield.

Read more »

Nurse talks with a teenager about medication
Tech Stocks

Shares of WELL Health Just Zoomed. Is It a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its improving financials and healthy growth prospects, WELL Health could deliver superior returns over the next three years.

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000 and Hold for Decades

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks are excellent choices for Canadians looking for exposure to significant AI players.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Dividend Stocks

Where Will OpenText Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

OpenText (TSX:OTEX) stock's uncertain future: AI potential versus stagnant growth over the next 12 months

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Commerce a Buy After Q2 Earnings?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its healthy growth prospects, improving profitability, and reasonable valuation, I expect Lightspeed's uptrend to continue.

Read more »

GettyImages-three smiling investors_using tablet
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Before Nov. 20 and 1 Reason to Wait

| Adria Cimino

This top AI stock has soared nearly 200% this year.

Read more »

A man smiles while playing a video game.
Tech Stocks

A Few Years From Now, You’ll Wish You Bought This Undervalued Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A dividend-paying but undervalued tech stock is a buying opportunity for both income and growth investors.

Read more »