Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) stock could do well in the year ahead.

Posted by
Andrew Button
Andrew Button is a freelance financial writer with extensive experience writing about stocks, real estate and managed products. His portfolio consists mainly of blue chip dividend paying stocks and index funds. He has completed the Canadian Securities Course and passed the CFA Level 1 exam. Follow Andrew on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2
Published
| More on:
Canadian dollars are printed

Source: Getty Images

Beating a benchmark isn’t the easiest thing to do. Studies show that only 5% of all mutual funds and actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beat the S&P 500 over their lifespans. The percentages are a little higher for small-cap and bond indexes, but nevertheless, the data from the S&P show that it’s quite hard to beat the U.S. markets as a whole.

In Canada, it’s a little easier. The TSX has returned about 2% less per year than the U.S. markets have. This makes it an easier benchmark to beat. In this article, I will explore one TSX stock that has a decent shot at outperforming the TSX index over the next 12 months. Though I stop short of saying it will outperform over 20 years, it does look pretty good for the year ahead.

TD Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) is a Canadian bank stock with large U.S. operations. Out of favour for the last year because of a money-laundering investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), it has a chance to shine in the Trump administration.

Joe Biden’s advisors are/were known to be sticklers for banking regulations. During his term, Biden denied many bank merger and acquisition deals and also encouraged the Department of Justice to investigate banks. TD was a casualty of this during the Biden years. The bank was found laundering money for cartels and subsequently investigated and charged by the DoJ. In the end, it accepted a $3 billion fine and a $430 billion asset cap.

That was then, this is now. Donald Trump is set to take office on January 20 and is known to be much more lenient on bank regulations than Biden was. This doesn’t necessarily mean that TD can get its fine and asset cap reversed, but it does make future actions by the U.S. government less likely than they’d have been under a Biden admin. So, TD benefits from Trump’s election victory.

Valuation

If we assume that TD can avoid fines and asset caps going forward, then it is quite modestly valued. At a time when large bank stocks are reaching 13, 14, or even 15 times earnings, TD still trades at just 10 times adjusted earnings — adjusted means that earnings with the impact of the fine and other non-recurring factors taken out. If TD can just flatline its revenue and operating expenses in the year ahead, then it’s one of the cheapest large North American banks today.

Foolish takeaway

It’s been a challenging few years. Between a scuttled M&A deal with First Horizon, a DoJ investigation, and the ouster of its chief executive officer, TD has had its share of problems. Now, though, it may be beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. In the Trump administration, TD will likely face fewer regulatory issues than it did in the Biden years. As a result, its revenues and earnings have a good chance of growing. None of these facts mean that TD is risk-free or sure to go up or anything like that. But it has a fighting chance.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has positions in Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

monthly desk calendar
Dividend Stocks

Monthly Income: Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best monthly dividend stocks in Canada you can buy in November 2024 and hold for…

Read more »

profit rises over time
Dividend Stocks

These 2 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2025 and Beyond

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two Dow Jones stocks are screaming buys but Canadians must hold them in an RRSP or RRIF to avoid paying…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn Ultimate Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you have a TFSA, then you have the key to creating ultimate passive income. All you need is a…

Read more »

Confused person shrugging
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Fortis Stock or Hydro One Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's do a compare and contrast of these two top utilities stocks right now, shall we?

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Boost Your Passive Income: 2 Canadian High-Yielders at a Bargain

| Joey Frenette

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock and another play that appear like fantastic dividend bargains in mid-November.

Read more »

3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.
Dividend Stocks

TSX Stocks Soaring Higher With No Signs of Slowing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three TSX stocks continue to beat the market and could soar higher in an improving investment landscape.

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Dividend Stocks

Goeasy Stock: Is It Heading for a 52-Week High?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Goeasy stock has been edging higher, especially after another record-setting earnings report. So are 52-week highs in sight?

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 44 in Canada

| Andrew Button

You can invest your TFSA in funds like the BMO Canadian High Yield Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) to grow the balance.

Read more »