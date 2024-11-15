Member Login
Home » Investing » Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November

Safe Stocks to Buy in Canada for November

These three safe Canadian stocks could stabilize your portfolio.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla
Rajiv Nanjapla has been with Motley Fool Canada since July 2020. He has over eight years of experience in analyzing financial statements and writing financial research reports. His area of interest includes cannabis, retail, technology, and energy. He also holds a post-graduate diploma in finance and operations.
Published
| More on:
Sliced pumpkin pie

Source: Getty Images

Supported by the post-election rally, the S&P/TSX Composite Index touched a new high yesterday and is up 19.5% this year. The expectations over President-elect Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies have improved investors’ optimism, driving the equity markets. However, several uncertainties exist, such as a global economic slowdown and the impact of Trump’s 10% universal tariff on Canadian companies. So, if you are also worried about these uncertainties, here are three safe stocks you can buy to stabilize your portfolios.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) is a pure-play electricity transmission and distribution company with a 99% rate-regulated business. It has no material exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Besides, the company has expanded its rate base at an annualized rate above 5% since 2018, driving its financials. Along with these growth initiatives, the company has adopted several cost-cutting initiatives, leading to $1.5 billion in savings since 2016.

Moreover, Hydro One is continuing with its $11.8 billion capital investment plan that will increase its rate base at an annualized rate of 6% to $31.8 billion by the end of 2027. Along with these expansions, favourable rate revisions and cost-cutting initiatives could boost its financials in the coming years. Meanwhile, management expects its EPS (earnings per share) to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 5–7% through 2027. Moreover, management is confident of raising its dividends at an annualized rate of 6%, while its forward dividend yield currently stands at 2.9%. Its regulated business, healthy growth prospects, and dividend growth projections would make Hydro One an ideal addition to your portfolio.

Waste Connections

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) is a waste management company that operates in secondary and exclusive markets across the United States and Canada. Given the essential nature of its business, the company generates stable financials, irrespective of the broader market conditions. Also, it has been expanding its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions, thus boosting its financials and stock price. Over the last 10 years, the company has delivered around 510% returns at an annualized rate of 19.8%.

Moreover, the waste solutions provider invests in developing renewable natural gas and resource recovery facilities, with 12 developmental projects that could become operations in 2026. Besides, the company is progressing with its strategic acquisitions, with the management projecting the acquisitions completed this year to contribute around $700 million to 2024 revenue. Also, it has adopted innovative employee engagement initiatives, leading to higher employee retention and improved margins. So, its growth prospects look healthy.

Further, investors could benefit from WCN’s consistent dividend growth, with the company raising its dividends at a 14% CAGR since 2010. Considering its solid underlying business, healthy growth prospects, and consistent dividend growth, I am bullish on WCN despite the uncertain broader market conditions.

Dollarama

Dollarama (TSX:DOL) would be my final pick. Supported by its unique direct-sourcing method and efficient logistics, the company offers various consumer products at attractive prices, thus enjoying healthy same-store sales even during a challenging macro environment.

Moreover, the discount retailer is expanding its store network by opening 60–70 stores annually, thus increasing its store count to 2,000 by the end of fiscal 2031. Given its efficient capital model, swift sales ramp-up, and a lower average payback period, these expansions could boost its top and bottom lines. Further, the company has a solid presence in the Latin American retail space, with a 60.1% stake in Dollarcity. Meanwhile, Dollarcity has plans to add 480 more stores over the next six years. Also, Dollarama owns an option to increase its stake in Dollarcity by 10%. Given its healthy growth prospects, I expect the uptrend in Dollarama’s financials and stock price to continue.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

farmer holds box of leafy greens
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Nutrien Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Nutrien's (TSX:NTR) stock price could see meaningful upside over the next year given improving fundamentals and favourable industry conditions.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Surprise! This Stock Has Beaten the TSX in 2024: Is It Still a Buy?

| Joey Frenette

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) stock is a fantastic performer that could continue in the new year.

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

Where Will TMX Group Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Andrew Button

TMX Group (TSX:X) has an extremely good competitive position.

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat
Dividend Stocks

Is Nutrien Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien stock should continue to be a top option for years to come, but only at the right price.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three high-yield Canadian stocks are the best buys today, especially for TFSA investors.

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

This 7.4% Dividend Stock Offers Monthly Passive Income!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend isn't everything, but when it's flowing in on a monthly basis, you've got my attention.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Beat The TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Income-focused investors can beat the TSX with one outperforming, high-yield dividend stock.

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

This 7.8 Percent Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Adam Othman

Other than REITs, few companies offer monthly dividends. However, the ones that do (and REITs) can be good, easily maintainable…

Read more »