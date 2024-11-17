Member Login
Home » Investing » Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Could This Undervalued Canadian Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

Here’s why Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) certainly looks like an undervalued Canadian stock worth buying right now for long-term investors.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Finding undervalued stocks can be like uncovering hidden gems in the stock market. From time to time, companies trade below their intrinsic value. Those who can pick these companies out of the myriad of options available to investors can get very wealthy. That’s the name of the game, at least.

For a long time, I’ve viewed Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) as an undervalued insurance and wealth management giant, and that’s been the case for a number of years. However, with the stock breaking out this past year (see chart below), perhaps this company isn’t as undervalued as it once was. 

That said, I still believe this ought to be a top holding for investors looking to generate a million-dollar portfolio for retirement. Here’s why I think MFC stock is worth a look, even after its more than 70% run-up over the past year.

Solid financials

Even after this explosive year, Manulife stock still trades at a multiple of around 15 times earnings, which is quite reasonable compared to many other companies in this industry and the market overall. The fact that Manulife serves more than 35 million customers globally (almost the population of Canada itself) is indicative of the company’s global reach. Expanding into key markets in the U.S. and Asia, Manulife has grown its portfolio meaningfully, particularly in the wealth management space.

This has allowed for solid earnings per share growth over this past quarter. Manulife brought in $0.66 in EPS for the second quarter (Q2), exceeding analyst estimates and encouraging some upgrades. The company’s strategic positioning within the financial services industry enhances its overall product portfolio and makes the company a potential beneficiary of this ongoing bull market we’re seeing in stocks.

Why does this stock have millionaire-maker status?

Manulife is exactly the kind of “boring” dividend stock with real capital-appreciation upside I like to focus on. With a yield of 3.6% (which has come down considerably thanks to the stock’s incredible performance lately), investors are still getting bond-like yields from this insurance giant. And if the company continues to perform as it has and sees continued earnings growth, I wouldn’t be surprised to see its distributions rise over time. Thus, while the yield may be 3.6% today, in a few years’ time, investors could be dealing with a much larger distribution. That’s my base case, at least.

From a business model perspective, I think there’s a lot to like about the defensive nature of Manulife’s business. Being able to take in premiums from its clientele and invest those for the long term while paying out claims along the way is a winning model. World-class investors like Warren Buffett have made a career of investing in insurance companies, taking advantage of this float. It’s no different with Manulife.

Additionally, I think the company’s diversified revenue streams significantly insulate investors from shocks and one-off effects for one side of its business or another. Overall, Manulife is a top stock, and I think it is worth buying right now and holding for the long term. I’m sticking with this view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Sneha Nahata

These dividend stocks are likely to consistently increase their dividends, making them attractive investment for your TFSA portfolio.

Read more »

open vault at bank
Investing

2 Defence Stocks That Canadian Investors Should Keep an Eye on in November

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians should keep an eye on two TSX stocks that could rise higher as global defence demand rises.

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Passive-Income Seekers: Invest $10,000 for $59.75 Monthly Income

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Passive-income seekers can transform their money into monthly cash flow streams through dividend investing.

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Dividend Stars Set for Strong Returns

| Jitendra Parashar

You can add these two fundamentally strong Canadian dividend stocks to your portfolio now and expect steady income and strong…

Read more »

Man in fedora smiles into camera
Dividend Stocks

Is it Better to Collect the CPP at 60, 65, or 70?

| Aditya Raghunath

Canadian retirees can consider supporting their CPP benefit by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks with high yields.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

2 TFSA Stocks to Buy Right Now With $3,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two TFSA stocks are perfect for those wanting diversification, long-term growth, and dividends to boot!

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Tech Stocks

2 Compelling Reasons to Snap Up Constellation Software Stock Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why I think Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) is a top-tier growth stock to own for the long-term right now.

Read more »

hot air balloon in a blue sky
Tech Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Still Soaring Higher With Zero Signs of Slowing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three stocks may be soaring higher and higher, but don't let that keep you from investing – especially with…

Read more »