Member Login
Home » Investing » If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

If This Fast-Rising Stock Isn’t Yet on Your Radar, it Should Be

Here’s why I think Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a fast-rising stock that long-term investors will continue to want to accumulate here.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
3 colorful arrows racing straight up on a black background.

Source: Getty Images

The search for a fast-rising stock usually lends itself well to a myriad of popular growth stocks investors typically focus on. And in this market, most investor attention is clearly being paid to a number of top growth-heavy tech stocks.

But outside of the tech sector, there are other less-obvious names that have been surging of late. One of the top fast-rising stocks I’ve had on my radar for some time is Fortis (TSX:FTS), and this is a company I think could be headed much higher from here.

Let’s dive into why Fortis is a top dividend stock investors should also consider for its growth profile right now.

Defensive business model with plenty of growth upside

Fortis’s core business model is one which provides very steady and stable cash flows over time. As a regulated utilities business, the company’s extensive portfolio of assets continues to produce consistent growth, as regulators approve higher prices over time to fund expansion projects and capital spending.

With around 3.4 million customers in the company’s purview, Fortis has been able to deliver strong dividend growth over time. A Dividend King with more than 50 years of consecutive dividend hikes, this is a company I’ve pounded the table on for a long time for this reason alone.

However, I think the company’s status as a Canadian utility giant is perhaps more important to consider. This is a company with a strong growth profile that could continue to see strong growth as energy demand rises over time. Whether it’s the rise of artificial intelligence or electric vehicles, there are strong secular growth trends underpinning the utility sector that should continue to drive growth.

Excellent financials

These strong growth drivers are factoring into some impressive results. The company’s revenue rose to $2.67 billion during the past quarter, up from $2.594 billion the same quarter the year prior. More importantly, net income surged 26% to $294 million, or $0.61 per share. This more than covers the company’s dividend over time.

As long as Fortis continues to provide revenue and earnings growth in line with these sorts of figures, this is a stock long-term investors can own.

Bottom line

Overall, there are a few choices on the TSX for the Canadian investor looking for this kind of stability and growth from Fortis. The company has produced outstanding top and bottom-line growth on a consistent basis. Moreover, its business model works, evidenced by a long track record of growth that few in the industry have. Hence, I believe this is a top Canadian dividend stock investors may want to consider not only for its yield but its growth potential as well over the long term.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurants Brands International is TSX dividend stock that has more than tripled shareholder returns over the past 10 years.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Loblaw is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has underperformed the broader markets in the last 20 years.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 19

| Jitendra Parashar

Rebounding commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today as investors watch the latest domestic consumer inflation…

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with visible growth potential could be worth buying, notwithstanding its depressed price.

Read more »

nugget gold
Stocks for Beginners

The Ultimate Mining Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This mining stock just saw a drop, but don't let that keep you from diving in. This miner is due…

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $410 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Got $10,000 to invest in passive income? Check out this four stock portfolio for earning $410 of dividends every year.

Read more »

profit rises over time
Tech Stocks

2 Reasons to Buy Kinaxis Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid revenue growth, improving profitability, and its focus on AI-powered supply chain solutions make Kinaxis stock really attractive to buy…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top monthly dividend stock is a top choice if you want essential cash flowing in every single month.

Read more »