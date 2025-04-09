Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Looking for some safe, long-term stocks? These Canadian stocks are where you should look first.

Investing a sum of $5,000 in the stock market can be a smart step towards building long-term wealth. This is especially true when the investment focus is directed towards companies that demonstrate robust revenue generation. Couple that with strong, established positions within respective markets and investors could be living the dream.

Three notable Canadian stocks that align well with this investment criterion are Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), George Weston (TSX:WN), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Each of these prominent Canadian stocks has consistently demonstrated significant financial performance. This makes them compelling options for investors looking to deploy their capital effectively.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a leading global convenience store operator with an extensive and widespread network of stores. Its locations span across North America, Europe, and Asia. In its third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Couche-Tard reported a total revenue increase of 6.5%, reaching $20.9 billion. This was up from $19.6 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The impressive growth was primarily driven by strategic acquisitions made by the Canadian company and higher margins realized on fuel sales.

The adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter were approximately $641 million, compared to $625 million last year. The adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.68, reflecting a 4.6% increase year-over-year. These strong financial figures show Couche-Tard’s fundamental ability to maintain profitability and continue to expand its significant market presence. That’s despite various economic challenges continuing to arise.

George Weston

George Weston operates as a prominent food processing and distribution company with a substantial presence in the Canadian market. The Canadian stock owns notable and well-recognized subsidiaries such as Loblaw Companies and Weston Foods. However, it has largely sold off the latter with some remaining interests.

In its third quarter of 2024, George Weston reported revenue of $18.9 billion. This highlighted its significant footprint in the Canadian retail and food sectors. The Canadian stock’s diversified operations contribute to its substantial and stable revenue streams. These include its significant stake in Loblaw and its real estate holdings through Choice Properties REIT. George Weston’s strategic focus on essential consumer goods and its real estate investments provide a solid and stable foundation for continued strong financial performance.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada stands as one of the largest and most influential financial institutions in Canada. It offers a comprehensive and wide range of banking and financial services to a vast customer base. In its third quarter of 2024, RBC reported total revenue of $14.6 billion. This marked a healthy 13% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

The bank’s net income for the quarter was $4.5 billion, up 16% year-over-year, with a strong profit margin of 31%. This robust financial performance reflects RBC’s dominant position within the Canadian financial sector and its proven ability to consistently generate substantial earnings.

Bottom line

Investing $5,000 across these three companies offers investors exposure to a diverse range of sectors within the Canadian economy. Each of these Canadian stocks demonstrated a strong track record of resilience and growth in their respective industries. These make them potentially attractive options for investors who are looking to allocate a $5,000 investment in the Canadian stock market with a focus on established, high-revenue-generating businesses. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider their individual investment objectives and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.