Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Top Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

Looking for some safe, long-term stocks? These Canadian stocks are where you should look first.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband. Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.
Published
| More on:
Canada day banner background design of flag

Source: Getty Images

Investing a sum of $5,000 in the stock market can be a smart step towards building long-term wealth. This is especially true when the investment focus is directed towards companies that demonstrate robust revenue generation. Couple that with strong, established positions within respective markets and investors could be living the dream.

Three notable Canadian stocks that align well with this investment criterion are Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), George Weston (TSX:WN), and Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Each of these prominent Canadian stocks has consistently demonstrated significant financial performance. This makes them compelling options for investors looking to deploy their capital effectively.

ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a leading global convenience store operator with an extensive and widespread network of stores. Its locations span across North America, Europe, and Asia. In its third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Couche-Tard reported a total revenue increase of 6.5%, reaching $20.9 billion. This was up from $19.6 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year. The impressive growth was primarily driven by strategic acquisitions made by the Canadian company and higher margins realized on fuel sales.

The adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders for the quarter were approximately $641 million, compared to $625 million last year. The adjusted diluted net earnings per share (EPS) stood at $0.68, reflecting a 4.6% increase year-over-year. These strong financial figures show Couche-Tard’s fundamental ability to maintain profitability and continue to expand its significant market presence. That’s despite various economic challenges continuing to arise.

George Weston

George Weston operates as a prominent food processing and distribution company with a substantial presence in the Canadian market. The Canadian stock owns notable and well-recognized subsidiaries such as Loblaw Companies and Weston Foods. However, it has largely sold off the latter with some remaining interests.

In its third quarter of 2024, George Weston reported revenue of $18.9 billion. This highlighted its significant footprint in the Canadian retail and food sectors. The Canadian stock’s diversified operations contribute to its substantial and stable revenue streams. These include its significant stake in Loblaw and its real estate holdings through Choice Properties REIT. George Weston’s strategic focus on essential consumer goods and its real estate investments provide a solid and stable foundation for continued strong financial performance.

Royal Bank

Royal Bank of Canada stands as one of the largest and most influential financial institutions in Canada. It offers a comprehensive and wide range of banking and financial services to a vast customer base. In its third quarter of 2024, RBC reported total revenue of $14.6 billion. This marked a healthy 13% increase from the same quarter in the previous year.

The bank’s net income for the quarter was $4.5 billion, up 16% year-over-year, with a strong profit margin of 31%. This robust financial performance reflects RBC’s dominant position within the Canadian financial sector and its proven ability to consistently generate substantial earnings.

Bottom line

Investing $5,000 across these three companies offers investors exposure to a diverse range of sectors within the Canadian economy. Each of these Canadian stocks demonstrated a strong track record of resilience and growth in their respective industries. These make them potentially attractive options for investors who are looking to allocate a $5,000 investment in the Canadian stock market with a focus on established, high-revenue-generating businesses. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider their individual investment objectives and risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Magna Stock in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna stock has sunk into the toilet, but it could now be one of the best undervalued stocks out there.

Read more »

alcohol
Dividend Stocks

Why I’d Consider These 3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks for a $20,000 Lifelong Investment

| Kay Ng

In a market correction, it’s essential to focus on blue-chip stocks that offer stability and long-term growth potential.

Read more »

Canadian dollars are printed
Dividend Stocks

Transform Your TFSA Into a Cash-Creating Machine With $14,000

| Sneha Nahata

Investing a total of $14,000 across these three stocks could earn you more than $1,039 in tax-free income each year.

Read more »

coins jump into piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Where I’d Invest $12,000 in Canadian Stocks for Reliable Dividends

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want reliable dividends? Here's a trio of stocks that can provide a juicy income stacked for growth, even with a…

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadians Stocks to Buy in 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're new to investing and looking for some Canadian stocks that are worry free, here's where to go.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks to Play Defence in a Trade War

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what stocks could be safe to buy and hold through the market turmoil? Here are three to…

Read more »

A meter measures energy use.
Dividend Stocks

2 Canadian Utility Stocks to Buy and Hold for Lifelong Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are two Canadian utility stocks you can buy and generate a steady stream of dividend income in 2025 and…

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

This TSX Dividend Stock Down 5% Is a Compelling Choice for a $10,000 Long-Term Investment

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want some TSX dividend stocks to line your portfolio? This defensive gem boasts a massive yield and strong…

Read more »