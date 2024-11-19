Member Login
Home » Investing » Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

Where Will Fortis Stock Be in 5 Years?

With interest rates declining and Fortis’s dividend expected to grow at least 4% annually through 2029, is it worth buying the stock today?

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
The sun sets behind a power source

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to investing in Canada, there’s no question that one of the most popular stocks you can buy, especially if you’re looking for a safe and reliable business, is Fortis (TSX:FTS), the massive $30 billion utility stock.

Fortis’s significant size, essential services, considerable diversification, and lengthy track record together make it one of the best stocks in Canada that you can buy now and have confidence owning for years or even decades to come.

Therefore, although interest rates are starting to decline, with so much uncertainty persisting in the stock market, there’s no question Fortis is one of the best stocks to buy now.

It has been rallying as of late, which is no surprise considering interest rates are now on the decline, and Fortis is a top dividend stock, which typically moves in the opposite direction of interest rates.

So, let’s look at how much value Fortis offers today and where the stock will be in five years to determine if it’s the right stock for your portfolio.

Where will Fortis stock be in five years?

Although there are several benefits to buying a high-quality and reliable dividend-growth stock like Fortis, one of the most important reasons investors want to buy Fortis is its predictability.

Fortis’s future revenue and earnings are typically highly predictable as a utility stock that offers essential services and is regulated by the government.

Regardless of the state of the economy, demand for the services will remain consistent, giving Fortis and its investors a strong idea of how much growth the company will see.

This not only makes its future dividend payments highly predictable, but it also keeps Fortis from experiencing much volatility because there aren’t many surprises for investors.

For example, right now, Fortis is already predicting that its dividend will continue to grow between 4% and 6% annually, through 2029. So investors know that not only can you lock in a compelling 4% dividend yield today, but over the next five years, that dividend should continue to grow by at least 4% every single year.

Furthermore, considering that Fortis has the second-longest dividend-growth streak in Canada, at more than half a century, you can be confident that Fortis will not only achieve this dividend growth but also continue to protect your capital over the next five years.

It’s worth noting, though, that as reliable as Fortis is as a defensive stock, it will never offer that much growth potential. So, while it may be ideal for investors looking to shore up their portfolios and generate more passive income, it’s not the ideal stock for younger investors looking for higher-growth companies.

Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a safe and reliable business to earn you growing passive income, there’s no question that Fortis is one of the best stocks to buy now.

How cheap is this top Canadian dividend stock?

With Fortis trading at roughly $62 per share at the time of writing, the stock is now trading just below its 52-week high, which is not surprising considering that interest rates are declining.

However, even with the stock at its 52-week high, it may not be undervalued, but it’s not too expensive either.

Fortis still trades below its all-time high of more than $65, reached in mid-2022. Furthermore, with Fortis continuing to grow its earnings each year, the stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 19.1 times, which is right in line with its five-year average forward P/E ratio of 19 times.

For comparison, in mid-2022, when it hit its all-time high, Fortis stock was trading at a forward P/E ratio of more than 23 times.

It’s also worth noting that its current forward dividend yield of roughly 4% is actually higher than both its five and 10-year averages of 3.93% and 3.85%, respectively.

Therefore, while Fortis is still priced reasonably and offers an attractive yield of 4%, there’s no question it’s one of the best dividend-growth stocks to buy today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Major Red Flags the CRA Is Watching for Every TFSA Holder

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The CRA is always watching, but especially these major red flags. Here's an easy way to avoid them.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Buy on a Dip

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for decades.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Top TSX Stocks for Your $7,000 Contribution

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three are top TSX stocks for investors to consider.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

Is Restaurant Brands International Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Restaurants Brands International is TSX dividend stock that has more than tripled shareholder returns over the past 10 years.

Read more »

shopper buys items in bulk
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Loblaw Stock Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Loblaw is a blue-chip TSX dividend stock that has underperformed the broader markets in the last 20 years.

Read more »

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky
Dividend Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Canadian Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A Canadian stock with visible growth potential could be worth buying, notwithstanding its depressed price.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in These Dividend Stocks for $410 in Passive Income

| Robin Brown

Got $10,000 to invest in passive income? Check out this four stock portfolio for earning $410 of dividends every year.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This 8.77% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top monthly dividend stock is a top choice if you want essential cash flowing in every single month.

Read more »