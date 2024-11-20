Member Login
Home » Investing » Here Are My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Here Are My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

These two top Canadian stocks both trade cheaply and have years of growth potential, making them two of the best stocks to buy now.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Daniel joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 with years of experience in banking and investing. Growing up the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, Daniel’s always found joy in helping Canadians to improve their financial situations. With the Motley Fool, Daniel sees an even more rewarding way to impact Canadians positively. A student and great admirer of Warren Buffett, he’s always looking for investments offering growth at a reasonable price. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending his time with family, sailing, and watching Formula One.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

When it comes to buying growth stocks, many investors look for higher-risk companies that have the potential to grow extremely quickly. However, as appealing as that may be, these expectations of growth either never last or never come to fruition in the first place, which is why the top growth stocks to buy are ones that can consistently expand their operations for years to come.

Furthermore, when you can buy these consistent growth stocks while they’re trading cheaply, you significantly increase your potential gains over the long haul.

So, with that in mind, here are two of the top growth stocks to buy now while they trade cheaply.

One of the best stocks in a booming industry

There’s no question that green energy stocks are some of the best long-term growth stocks to buy now, and Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is easily the leader in the space.

We’ve already seen a significant transition to cleaner energy being driven by governments around the world. However, recently, we’ve also begun seeing surging demand from corporate buyers.

This not only gives Brookfield and its industry a significant runway for growth, but Brookfield specifically is well positioned to benefit given its global reach, significant portfolio of assets and access to massive sums of capital.

This capital is essential both for acquisitions and for building out its substantial development pipeline. In fact, right now, Brookfield has an advanced development pipeline of 64.9 gigawatts that it expects to make fully operational over the next six years. That’s nearly double its current installed capacity.

Plus, in addition to the growth potential it offers and the 12% to 15% annual returns that Brookfield targets, it also pays an impressive distribution, which it aims to increase between 5% and 9% each year.

Furthermore, with the growth stock trading cheaply, that distribution has a yield of roughly 5.6% today, making Brookfield a stock you can confidently buy and hold, even if it doesn’t start to rally initially.

However, a rally could come sooner than later as analysts are also bullish on Brookfield Renewables. In fact, its average analyst target price of $43.43 is a more than 20% premium to where it trades today.

So, if you’re looking for high-quality growth stocks to buy now and hold for years to come, Brookfield Renewables is certainly a top choice for Canadian investors.

One of the top growth stocks in Canada to buy now

In addition to Brookfield, another top Canadian growth stock to buy now that’s both undervalued and has significant long-term growth potential is Aritzia (TSX:ATZ), the impressive retail stock.

Despite a slowdown in sales and higher costs as inflation surged a few years back, Aritzia continues to rebound well and show strong execution as investors are used to.

For example, in early October, when it reported results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, Aritzia reported same-store sales growth of more than 6.5%, as well as e-commerce growth of more than 10%.

Aritzia also generated adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 compared to the $0.15 consensus that analysts were expecting.

For the full year in fiscal 2025, Aritzia is now guiding to adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70, which would be an 85% jump from fiscal 2024 and shows Aritzia is well on its way to recovering fully.

Furthermore, in fiscal 2026 (which sounds far off but is really only two quarters away), analysts expect that Aritzia should be able to lower its capital expenditure requirements, which would drive both free cash flow and earnings growth considerably.

In fact, right now, the consensus estimate among analysts for adjusted EPS in fiscal 2026 is $2.44.

Plus, in addition to its significant growth potential, Aritzia is also trading undervalued at just 22.1 times its expected earnings over the next four quarters, well below its five-year average forward P/E ratio of more than 28 times.

So, it’s not surprising that all eight analysts covering Aritzia rate the stock a buy and its $57.94 average target price sits at a roughly 30% premium compared to where the stock trades today.

Therefore, with Aritzia trading cheaply and expected to grow its earnings significantly over the coming years, it’s undoubtedly one of the best growth stocks to buy now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has positions in Aritzia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Aritzia. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

senior relaxes in hammock with e-book
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Dividend Stocks for Worry-Free Income

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have consistently paid dividends, generating a worry-free passive income for investors.

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Stocks for Beginners

2 Top TSX Growth Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for Life

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two growth stocks may not be the top in the last month, but in the last few years, they…

Read more »

Trans Alaska Pipeline with Autumn Colors
Energy Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That are Screaming Buys Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Natural gas stocks like Peyto Exploration and Development are yielding above 7% today and look undervalued as natural gas strengthens.

Read more »

people relax on mountain ledge
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $4,791.70 in Annual Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A dividend stock doesn't have to be risky, or without growth. And in the case of this one, the growth…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

2 Top TSX ETFs to Buy and Hold in a TFSA Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't get crazy. Just think simple growth with these two ETFs that are perfect in any TFSA.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $900 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

This covered call ETF plus a TFSA could be your ticket to high tax-free passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $171,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

$15,000 may not seem like a lot, but over time that amount can balloon into serious cash.

Read more »

Canadian Red maple leaves seamless wallpaper pattern
Investing

Top 3 Canadian Stocks to Watch This Year

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three top Canadian growth stocks that have outperformed in the past and could continue to provide outperformance moving…

Read more »