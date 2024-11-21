Member Login
Home » Investing » Fortis Rose 11% in 90 Days, and it’s Still a Good Stock to Buy Now

Fortis Rose 11% in 90 Days, and it’s Still a Good Stock to Buy Now

Here’s why Fortis (TSX:FTS) is among the top dividend stocks I think long-term investors want to own in this current market.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky

Source: Getty Images

Looking for high-yield dividend stocks in the Canadian market? If yes, you should be looking for utility stocks that are known for their resilience across market cycles and high dividend yield. Fortis (TSX:FTS) is one of the top dividend-yield stocks on TSX for its long-term prospects. 

This stock is in the limelight as its price is up 11.3% over the past three months and 11.83% over the previous six months, now trading above $60 per share. Let’s dive into why this top utilities giant could still be undervalued at these levels and where the stock may be headed from here.

Investors want stability

One of the key reasons for Fortis’s impressive rise (I’d argue) is that demand for utility stocks is rocketing higher. Amid surging electricity demand right now and projections that we’re going to need a tremendous amount of energy in the future, companies like Fortis have thrived and seen their valuations increase proportionately.

Now, I’d suggest that the company’s current multiple of just 19 times earnings isn’t onerous, especially when one considers where the market multiple is right now. With a dividend yield of more than 4% (and a 50-year track record of dividend hikes over time), this is a company with an excellent multiple relative to its dividend growth prospects in a defensive industry worth considering.

I think the narrative around Fortis really comes back to its defensive business model and the stability of its cash flows. As a regulated utility in some of Canada’s key markets, this is a company with the potential to outperform over the long haul.

Dividend growth matters

So long as growth materializes as many expect, this utility giant could deliver even greater dividend increases over time than what the market has priced in.

Fortis has previously signalled to investors that the company will likely raise its distribution by around 6% per year for the next few years. Of course, looking out further, the waters get murkier. But that’s where I think the company’s growth projections come into play. If earnings growth can stay sustainably in the high single-digit or low double-digit range, this is a stock that could ramp up its dividend increases further.

For income investors or those seeking passive income, that’s a great thing. In my view, Fortis remains a top stock for investors looking for stability, income, and value to consider right now. There are simply few better Canadian stocks in the market right now, in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

Unveiled: 2 Must-Watch Stocks for Your TFSA Before 2025

| Joey Frenette

Value-conscious TFSA investors should consider Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) and another great dividend pick.

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

Love Dividend Growth? Check Out These 2 Income-Boosting Stocks

| Joey Frenette

National Bank of Canada (TSX:NA) and another Canadian dividend-growth stock are looking like a bargain going into December 2024.

Read more »

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Enbridge Stock Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Enbridge stock may seem like the best of the best in terms of dividends, but honestly this one is far…

Read more »

how to save money
Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? The 3 Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking for some cash flow from your $1,000 investment, these are the ideal investments to make.

Read more »

Data center servers IT workers
Tech Stocks

Better Buy: Shopify Stock or Constellation Software?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) or Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) are the better options for growth investors in this current…

Read more »

grow money, wealth build
Investing

1 Canadian Growth Stock Poised to Outperform in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a top growth stock that also has a massive yield and a depressed P/E multiple…

Read more »

A worker overlooks an oil refinery plant.
Energy Stocks

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Valued at a market cap of $55 billion, Imperial Oil pays shareholders a growing dividend yield of 2.4%. Is the…

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Investing

Here’s the Average TFSA Balance at Age 34 in Canada

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Have you ever wondered how your TFSA stacks up compared to the average Canadian?

Read more »