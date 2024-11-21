Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for its 4% Dividend Yield?

Is Sun Life Financial Stock a Buy for its 4% Dividend Yield?

Let’s dive into whether Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) stock is a buy for its dividend yield alone, or if this is a more complex stock to consider.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
woman looks out at horizon

Source: Getty Images

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) is a well-recognized company in the world of financial services, known for its steady and consistent cash flow growth over time. The company’s stock chart below tells a solid picture of such growth and reminds investors why this stock is worth holding over the long term.

That said, this company is also a notable dividend stock, providing a current yield that is hovering around 4%. The question for many investors looking for bond proxies and income-producing assets is whether this stock is worth holding on a dividend basis alone.

Let’s dive into what to make of the company’s overall business model and its current yield and focus on this stock from an income perspective.

Strong underlying business

For any investor considering either the growth or dividend portion of an investment, ensuring that the underlying company has a durable and sustainable business model is important. Sun Life Financial certainly appears to be a company with both.

The company provides a range of services alongside its core insurance business, which includes wealth management and asset management services. This diversification of the company’s revenue streams allows Sun Life investors to benefit from less volatility over business cycles. In other words, if one business segment is lagging the others, one would hope that a pickup in business in other areas could offset these near-term losses. That’s been the case in past years, and it’s a top reason why many own this stock.

Additionally, the company’s relative valuation and payout ratio are attractive. With a current multiple of just 14 times trailing earnings and a payout ratio below 75%, the company’s 4% dividend yield does appear to be well-covered. Anything can happen in the world of insurance. But as far as top-tier, high-quality insurance players are concerned, this company is certainly worth a look at in my books.

Solid financials

This diversified business model has produced excellent results for investors in past quarters. The company’s most recent earnings reports highlighted how well Sun Life’s operating business has performed, with the company raising its dividend distribution to $0.75 per share on strong earnings and revenue growth.

I’m not certain that the company’s overall growth profile will remain intact for years to come. Most insurance names have seen a boost as yield curves have un-inverted, and things appear to be going back to normal.

But once this period of volatility is over, Sun Life is a stock I think can provide meaningful and consistent returns even from these levels. The company’s relatively attractive multiple and dividend yield complement a strong core business that won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Top Canadian AI Stocks to Watch in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock and another Canadian AI stock are worth watching closely this holiday season.

Read more »

Pumpjack in Alberta Canada
Energy Stocks

1 Magnificent Energy Stock Down 17% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 17% from all-time highs, Headwater Exploration is a TSX energy stock that offers you a tasty dividend yield…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Investing

Want $1 Million in Retirement? 2 Simple Index Funds to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Just invest in a S&P 500 index fund and do nothing.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Escalating geopolitical tensions and U.S. economic data remain on investors’ radar today as the TSX continues to hover above the…

Read more »

think thought consider
Investing

Should You Buy Couche-Tard Stock Aggressively Before Nov. 25?

| Jitendra Parashar

Here’s what could help Couche-Tard stock rebound after its upcoming earnings event.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

4% Dividend Yield? I Keep Buying This Dividend Stock in Bulk!

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you find the perfect dividend stock, you never have to worry about investing again. And that's what you get…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in Canada?

| Puja Tayal

A few dividend stocks saw a sharp correction in November, increasing their yields. Are they a buy for high dividends?

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Investing

Is Imperial Oil Stock a Buy for its 2.3% Dividend Yield?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Imperial Oil (TSX:IMO) stock: A century of dividends, 30 years of growth, and a 2.3% yield that could evolve into…

Read more »