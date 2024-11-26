Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 26

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 26

U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales data will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

The Canadian equity market started the new week on a slightly negative note as a sharp drop in crude oil and precious metals prices weighed on commodity-linked stocks. Despite crossing the 25,500 level for the first time in intraday trading, the S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a minor 34-point loss at 25,410, ending a five-day winning streak.

On the one hand, many key sectors, including real estate, technology, and consumer cyclicals, inched up. On the other hand, shares of energy and mining companies saw notable declines, pulling the broader index lower.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Torex Gold Resources, IAMGOLD, New Gold, and NexGen Energy were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each sliding by at least 5.8%.

On the flip side, shares of CI Financial (TSX:CIX) skyrocketed by 30% to $31.22 per share, extending its year-to-date gains to nearly 110%. This rally in CIX stock started after the Toronto-based asset and wealth management firm announced a definitive agreement to be taken private by Mubadala Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $32.00 per share, representing a 33% premium to its last closing price.

The transaction values CI’s equity at $4.7 billion and its enterprise at $12.1 billion. CI Financial expects that Mubadala’s investment will provide it with the stability needed to grow its wealth and asset management business while keeping its headquarters and operations in Canada. The deal, which CI’s special committee has already approved, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 after getting regulatory and shareholder approvals.

BlackBerry, Interfor, Colliers International, and West Fraser Timber were also among the top performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange as they surged by at least 5.5% each.

Based on their daily trade volume data, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor Energy, Manulife Financial, Enbridge, and Barrick Gold stood out as the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After tanking sharply in the previous session, commodity prices were largely mixed in early morning trading on Tuesday, pointing to a flat open for the resource-heavy TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors will closely monitor the important U.S. consumer confidence and new home sales data this morning. This could provide insights into the state of the U.S. economy and shape investor sentiment, especially in sectors like real estate and consumer cyclicals.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in BlackBerry, Canadian Natural Resources, and Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Colliers International Group. The Motley Fool recommends CI Financial, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, and West Fraser Timber. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 25

| Jitendra Parashar

With solid 5.3% gains in November so far, the TSX Composite Index is currently at record highs.

Read more »

Asset Management
Stock Market

3 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Robin Brown

Are you looking for stocks that could be a major bargain right now? These three Canadian stocks could provide some…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 22

| Jitendra Parashar

Continued gains in gold, oil, and natural gas prices could give the commodity-focused TSX benchmark a boost at the opening…

Read more »

Hourglass and stock price chart
Stock Market

It’s Not Too Late: Invest in These TSX Growth Stocks Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Solid fundamentals of these top TSX growth stocks could help them maintain strong upward momentum in the years to come.

Read more »

Middle aged man drinks coffee
Stock Market

Top Canadian Stocks You Can Buy Now With Just $1,000

| Aditya Raghunath

Undervalued Canadian stocks such as Lassonde and Jamieson Wellness trade at a sizeable discount to consensus price target estimates.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 21

| Jitendra Parashar

Escalating geopolitical tensions and U.S. economic data remain on investors’ radar today as the TSX continues to hover above the…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Stock Market

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $120

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three undervalued TSX stocks that are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders over the next 12 months.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, November 20

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite volatile commodity prices, the TSX Composite continues to trade above the 25,000 level as investors closely monitor updates related…

Read more »