3 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

Canadian dividend stocks of blue-chip companies are top investments for investors looking for steady passive income, stability, and capital gains over time. These are large-cap Canadian companies with fundamentally strong businesses and growing earnings bases that support their growth and regular distributions. With this background, here are the three blue-chip dividend stocks that every Canadian should own for worry-free income.

Fortis stock

When it comes to Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks, Fortis(TSX:FTS) stands out as a top choice. Backed by a diversified portfolio of regulated utility businesses, Fortis generates stable and predictable cash flows supporting its payouts.

Thanks to its defensive business model and growing earnings base, Fortis is one of Canada’s most reliable dividend growth stocks. It has increased its payouts for 51 consecutive years, placing the company among an elite group of dividend kings.

Looking ahead, Fortis is well-positioned to continue this trend. Management plans to grow dividends by 4–6% annually through 2029, supported by the company’s expanding earnings base and capital investments.

Fortis is investing heavily in infrastructure to ensure sustainable growth. Its $26 billion capital expenditure program is expected to grow its rate base at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2029. This increase in the rate base is a key driver for future earnings growth, which in turn supports consistent dividend hikes.

Moreover, Fortis’s solid transmission investment pipeline and energy transition opportunities bode well for future growth.

While Fortis is a worry-free income stock, it also offers a decent yield of 3.9%.

Bank of Montreal stock

Leading Canadian bank stocks like Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) are a must-have for steady passive income. This blue-chip dividend stock is known for its impressive dividend payment history. Notably, the financial services company has regularly paid dividends for 195 years, the longest dividend payment streak by any publicly traded Canadian company.

Further, it has increased its dividend by about 5% annually in the past 15 years. Bank of Montreal’s solid dividend payment and growth history make it a reliable income stock and reflect the bank’s ability to grow its earnings consistently.

Bank of Montreal’s diversified revenue streams, growing deposit base, and operational efficiency will cushion its earnings and dividend payments. Further, its robust balance sheet and stable credit performance augur well for growth.

The financial services company expects high single-digit growth in its earnings over the medium term. Its growing earnings base will enable Bank of Montreal to increase its dividend consistently in the upcoming years. Further, this Canadian banking giant offers a lucrative yield of over 4.6%.

Enbridge stock

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) is another top blue-chip dividend stock every Canadian should own. This energy infrastructure company is known for consistently rewarding its shareholders with higher dividends regardless of economic situation.

Enbridge’s highly diversified revenue, contracted assets, power-purchase agreements, and cost-of-service framework enable it to grow its earnings consistently and drive higher dividend payments. Enbridge has paid dividends for over 69 years and increased them for 29 years.

The company’s extensive liquid pipelines will likely generate attractive free cash flows that will support its future dividend payouts. Further, Enbridge will likely benefit from high system utilization, a diversified utility footprint, and a growing renewable energy portfolio.

The oil and gas transportation company expects mid-single-digit growth in its earnings and distributable cash flow in the long term. This will help drive its dividend at a similar pace. Besides reliable dividends, Enbridge stock also offers a high yield of about 6%.