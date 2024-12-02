Member Login
Is Granite REIT stock a buy for its 4.3% dividend yield?

Granite REIT stock appears to be a good buy for monthly income and long-term price appreciation at current levels.

Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Image source: Getty Images

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) should be catching attention from income-focused investors with its 4.3% cash distribution yield. With interest rates recently coming down, Granite REIT’s yield is more attractive when compared to other investment options, like Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs). But does this yield make it a buy? Let’s explore the potential benefits and risks.

Why Granite REIT’s dividend yield is attractive

Granite REIT offers investors a steady monthly cash distribution, a feature that sets it apart from traditional GICs. While GICs lock up your money for a fixed term, Granite REIT gives you more flexibility. You can sell your units at any time during market hours, giving you liquidity should you need it.

Additionally, Granite REIT’s dividend payout of 4.3% is quite attractive, particularly since interest rates have been decreasing. After peaking at 5% in mid-2023, the Bank of Canada has lowered its policy rate to 3.75%, which has also impacted GIC rates, dropping them to around 3.5% to 4% for the one-year term. This makes Granite REIT’s yield more appealing compared to other fixed-income alternatives, providing a reliable stream of monthly income for investors.

Furthermore, Granite REIT offers the potential for capital appreciation over time. The value of its industrial properties may increase, adding to the long-term upside potential. So, for investors looking for a combination of income and growth, Granite REIT could be a well-rounded investment.

The impact of interest rates on Granite REITs’ performance

While the 4.3% yield is attractive, interested investors must be aware of the impact interest rates have on the performance of real estate investment trusts (REITs). Granite REIT, like many others, carries significant debt, primarily in the form of mortgages. As interest rates rise, these REITs face higher borrowing costs, which can negatively impact their financials. In fact, during the rate hike cycle of 2022, Granite REIT’s stock price fell, as higher rates led to concerns over increased debt servicing costs.

However, the story changed in 2023. With the Bank of Canada’s interest rate cuts, Granite REIT has seen a resurgence in its stock price, rising roughly 17% since June 2023. This shows the sensitivity of REITs to changes in interest rates. Investors should monitor the rate environment closely, as future hikes or cuts could have a direct effect on Granite REIT’s performance. Still, if the company can manage its debt well and continue growing its funds from operations (FFO), the stock should appreciate over time.

Granite REIT’s strong portfolio and growth prospects

Granite REIT’s strength lies in its high-quality, diversified portfolio of properties. With 138 income-producing properties and five development properties, the trust is well-positioned to generate stable cash flows. About 85% of its properties are in high-demand sectors, like e-commerce and industrial warehouse spaces. The demand for such properties is expected to remain strong, particularly as online shopping continues to grow globally. The company’s top tenants include Magna and Amazon, which account for roughly 27% and 4%, respectively, of the REIT’s annual revenue.

Additionally, Granite REIT’s weighted average lease term of close to six years adds another layer of stability to its cash flow. As these leases renew or new tenants come on board, Granite can capture rising rents, enhancing its revenue potential. With an FFO multiple of just 14.3 times at $76 per unit at writing, analysts believe Granite REIT is undervalued, with an upside potential of around 17% over the next 12 months. This, combined with its consistent monthly cash distribution, makes it an attractive investment for long-term growth.

The Foolish investor takeaway

Granite REIT’s 4.3% yield, combined with its diversified, high-quality portfolio of industrial properties, makes it a compelling investment for reliable income and long-term growth. While interest rate fluctuations will continue to play a role in its stock performance, the trust’s strong tenant base and potential for capital appreciation offer good reason to consider it a buy. With analysts projecting a 17% upside and a growing e-commerce trend supporting demand for its properties, Granite REIT may be a worthwhile addition to a diversified portfolio at current levels.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon and Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

