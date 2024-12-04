Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

3 Stocks That Cut You a Cheque Each Month

Are you looking for some stocks that will cut you a cheque each month? Here’s a look at two great options to buy today.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Published
| More on:
Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars

Source: Getty Images

As an income-seeking investor, one of the most satisfying things is getting a cheque each month. Fortunately, the market is flush with great stocks that pay a healthy monthly dividend.

Here’s a look at two great options that will cut you a dividend cheque each month.

Want to be a landlord without a mortgage?

Let’s take a moment to talk about RioCan Real Estate (TSX:REI.UN). RioCan is one of the largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in Canada, with a portfolio of over 180 properties located across the country.

RioCan has historically focused on commercial retail sites, but in recent years, the REIT has shifted to mixed-use residential properties.

And that’s where an opportunity for investors looking to get a cheque each month lies.

RioCan’s mixed-use residential portfolio comprises residential towers that sit atop several floors of retail. The properties are located in high-traffic, in-demand areas in Canada’s metro areas.

This not only caters to the lack of housing in those metro areas but also from an opportunity standpoint for would-be landlords.

Specifically, the average price of a home in Canada’s major metro areas is north of $1 million. This means that a traditional downpayment number is nearly $200,000 for a single property. Then, the mortgage on that property will be considerable, and that’s not even the case with taxes, insurance, repairs, and tenant issues.

The alternative is to invest in RioCan, with that risk spread over hundreds of units. And like a landlord collecting rent, RioCan cuts a dividend cheque each month. As of the time of writing, RioCan pays out a 5.90% yield.

This means that a $30,000 investment (far less than a traditional downpayment) will earn just shy of $150 each month. Keep in mind that that’s without a mortgage, taxes, or other obligations.

Even better, prospective investors who don’t need to draw on that income yet can reinvest it, allowing it to grow until needed.

Have you considered Exchange Income Corporation?

Exchange Income Corporation (TSX:EIF) is another great investment option that can cut you a cheque each month. For those unfamiliar with the company, Winnipeg-based Exchange is an acquisition-focused company that owns a dozen subsidiaries.

Those subsidiaries are broadly classified into aviation and manufacturing segments. Across both segments, those subsidiaries share two common elements that help to make Exchange a great investment option.

Specifically, they generate free cash for the company while also serving niche segments of the market. On the aviation side, this includes providing passenger and cargo services to remote regions of Canada’s north. On the manufacturing side, this includes custom manufacturing and communications services.

Collectively, they help Exchange to invest in new acquisitions while providing a tasty and well-covered monthly dividend. As of the time of writing, investors looking to get a cheque each month will appreciate the 4.63% yield on offer.

Prospective investors can also take solace in knowing that Exchange has provided annual bumps to that dividend, with 17 increases over the past 19 years.

Start getting your dividend cheque each month

Both Exchange and RioCan provide investors with a juicy cheque each month. They also benefit from some defensive appeal, which, in my opinion, makes them great options for any well-diversified portfolio.

Buy them, hold them, and watch them (and your income) continue to grow.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

four people hold happy emoji masks
Dividend Stocks

5 Stocks for Canadian Dividend Investors

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have good track records of dividend growth.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Telus vs. Verizon: Which Dividend Stock Looks Better for 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Verizon and Telus are two dividend stocks that offer shareholders tasty yields in 2024. But which stock is a better…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stock(s) Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Demetris Afxentiou

Want to own a few magnificent TSX dividend stocks? Here are two that trade at discount levels you will regret…

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Here are three top dividend stocks you can double up on, given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

Is TELUS Stock a Buy for its 7.35% Dividend Yield?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock certainly looks attractive for its dividend yield, but is there anything else going for this telecom stock?

Read more »

lift into sky
Dividend Stocks

Will goeasy Stock Continue its Surge Into 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

goeasy is a TSX dividend stock that trades at a cheap valuation despite delivering stellar gains to shareholders.

Read more »

data analyze research
Dividend Stocks

1 Magnificent Canadian Dividend Stock Down 19% to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock may be down this year, but it offers up a strong amount of income for those looking…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in a TFSA

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Investing in a Tax-Free Savings Account is a no-brainer for Canadians looking to build long-term wealth.

Read more »