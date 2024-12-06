Member Login
Home » Investing » Top Canadian Retiree-Friendly Stocks to Own in 2025

Top Canadian Retiree-Friendly Stocks to Own in 2025

These Canadian companies have solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a stellar track record of dividend payments.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.

Source: Getty Images

The top Canadian Dividend stocks with sustainable yields and companies with defensive business models are top retiree-friendly stocks. These companies offer retirees the opportunity to earn worry-free passive income and generate steady capital gains over time.

However, as stocks are risky investments, retirees seeking stability and income should focus on companies with solid fundamentals, a growing earnings base, and a track record of consistent dividend payments. Such investments can provide reliable income and stabilize and diversify your portfolio.

With this background, here are the top Canadian stocks retirees could own in 2025.

Retiree-friendly stock #1

Fortis (TSX:FTS) is a top retiree-friendly stock to own in 2025. This North American utility giant is renowned for offering worry-free dividends, driven by its regulated business model that generates steady earnings in all market conditions.

Notably, 99% of its assets fall under regulated utilities, providing a foundation of predictable and growing earnings and cash flows. This allows the company to sustain and grow its payouts regardless of market conditions. Moreover, 93% of Fortis’s operations focus on energy transmission and distribution, a segment known for its low-risk, stable returns.

The company has raised its dividend every year for 51 consecutive years—a streak it plans to maintain. Fortis’s commitment to investing in its regulated asset base is key to its payout, fueling future earnings growth and dividend increases.

Fortis projects a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% in its rate base through 2029. This growth will boost dividends by 4-6% annually, offering retirees clear visibility on future income. Overall, with its resilient business model, growing asset base, and well-protected dividend yield of 3.9%, Fortis is an ideal stock for retirees seeking dependable income.

Retiree-friendly stock #2

Loblaw (TSX:L) is another top retiree-friendly stock for stability, growth, and income. This Canadian blue-chip stock is known for its defensive business model, ability to deliver above-average returns, and regular dividend payments.

Loblaw is Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer, operating a business that thrives even during economic turbulence. Its low-risk model has been a key driver of steady revenue and earnings growth. This supports the company’s share price and enables it to pay dividends and execute stock buybacks, rewarding its shareholders.

Over the past year, Loblaw’s stock has surged by approximately 64%, and its five-year performance is even more impressive, with about a 191% gain. These robust returns reflect the company’s ability to generate value for shareholders, driven by its focus on essential retail services.

Key to Loblaw’s growth is its strategic approach to customer retention. Its discount stores, diverse product range, and value-oriented pricing resonate with consumers across various economic conditions. This strategy ensures steady sales and earnings growth, regardless of market cycles.

Looking ahead, Loblaw continues to innovate by expanding its omnichannel offerings and increasing its private-label brand presence. These initiatives will likely enhance the shopping experience, drive same-store sales growth, and bolster profitability. The company is also focused on optimizing its retail network and broadening its discount store footprint, positioning itself for sustainable growth in the years to come. Moreover, Loblaw offers a well-protected dividend yield of over 1%.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

2 Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks Down +22% to Buy and Hold Forever

| Kay Ng

Value investors focused on income should take a closer look at these two TSX stocks.

Read more »

doctor uses telehealth
Tech Stocks

Well Health Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Well Health stock has rallied 70% so far this year as revenue continues to soar and the company continues to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 6

| Jitendra Parashar

While the TSX Composite continues to reach new heights, disappointing Canadian bank earnings could keep weighing on the financial sector.

Read more »

up arrow on wooden blocks
Stocks for Beginners

3 High-Growth Canadian Stocks for Investors to Buy Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These high-growth Canadian stocks have demonstrated resilience and robust performance, even amid market fluctuations.

Read more »

Woman in private jet airplane
Investing

Air Canada Stock Jumped 63% in 3 Months: Here’s How High It Could Fly in 2025

| Joey Frenette

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock has been a high-flyer, but don't count the name out in the new year as air…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Bank Stocks

Should You Buy TD Stock While it’s Below $75?

| Andrew Walker

TD Bank just plunged on its fiscal Q4 2024 earnings news. Is TD stock now oversold?

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Invest $10,000 in This Dividend Stock for $784 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A top-notch dividend stock can add security and stability for any investor, and this energy option is one of the…

Read more »

a man relaxes with his feet on a pile of books
Stocks for Beginners

The Smartest Growth Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

| Robin Brown

Got $2,000 of cash to invest? There are always opportunities in the market. Here are three high quality businesses to…

Read more »