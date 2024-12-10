Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Low-Volatility Growth Stocks for Promising Returns

3 Low-Volatility Growth Stocks for Promising Returns

Conservative investors may prefer low-volatility and consistent growth stocks over explosive but relatively risky picks.

Posted by
Adam Othman
Adam is a value investor who is always on the hunt for fantastic undervalued companies that he can share with Motley Fool readers. He follows Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's investment advice and has completed the Canadian Securities Course. When he's not investing, Adam can usually be found traveling or skiing.
Published
| More on:
ways to boost income

Source: Getty Images

A healthy risk tolerance is necessary for most investors who wish to invest in growth stocks. But that doesn’t mean you can’t buy these stocks if you like to play it safe and are risk-averse. Plenty of low-volatility stocks attract risk-averse and risk-tolerant investors for their blend of growth potential and safety.

A solid waste management company

Waste collection is technically a segment within the industrial sector, but it’s almost as safe a business model as utilities. The reason is that it’s one of the most essential services available in society. This makes companies like Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) relatively safe (as investments) thanks to a resilient business model against a wide range of market headwinds.

This particular company offers another layer of safety, as it’s a giant in this category and one of the largest publicly traded waste management companies around the globe.

Waste Connections stock has been a robust grower practically since its inception. It has risen by around 121% in the last five years alone. But despite this accelerated growth pace and outstripping the market by a significant margin, it boasts a healthy beta of around 0.72, putting it among stable, low-volatility stocks.

A retail chain

Regarding safety, retail stocks can be found on either end of the spectrum. The safest are the ones dealing in essentials like food and medicine, while the relatively unsafe ones exclusively trade in discretionary goods. Dollarama (TSX:DOL) is closer to the safest end of the spectrum.

As a dollar store chain (the largest in the country and one of the largest in Peru), Dollarama mainly sells necessary supplies to a wide range of customers.

Dollarama stock has had an exceptional run in the last decade and returned roughly 729% to its investors over this period. The growth pace has kept up much the same in the previous five years despite the pandemic, which showcases the stock’s resilience. Lastly, it has a beta of just 0.54, roughly half as volatile as the market. This makes Dollarama’s (informal) risk-to-return ratio quite compelling.

A holding company

George Weston (TSX:WN) is a holding company that has existed for more than 140 years. It holds just two businesses, which are publicly traded entities—Loblaw and Choice Properties.

The rationale is simple enough. Loblaw is one of the largest food and pharmacy retailers in the country, and Choice Properties has a diversified portfolio of commercial properties, most of which are anchored by Loblaw. However, the real estate investment trust (REIT) also has residential properties, making its portfolio adequately diversified.

The underlying businesses, particularly Loblaw, are pretty stable. This stability extends to the parent company and is one of the reasons the stock boasts a beta of just 0.42, making it significantly safe, even when compared to the relatively safe market. The return numbers are impressive, especially for recent years—over 100% in the last five years.

Foolish takeaway

These three stocks offer powerful and predictable growth potential compelling enough, even for daredevil investors. They are also safe and low-volatility enough for conservative investors who prefer to play it safe. This combination makes them desirable holdings for a wide range of Canadian investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

An investor uses a tablet
Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer TSX Stocks to Buy With $300

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These TSX stocks provide everything investors need: long-term stability and passive income to boot.

Read more »

analyze data
Dividend Stocks

End-of-Year Retirement Planning: 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Canadian Investors

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right stocks for the retirement portfolio differs from investor to investor. However, there are some top stocks that…

Read more »

ETF chart stocks
Dividend Stocks

Turn a $15,000 TFSA Into $40,505.97 With This ETF

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Making money can seem so difficult, but if you find the right ETF and reinvest dividends for the long term,…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX stocks pay attractive dividends for TFSA investors seeking reliable passive income.

Read more »

hand stacking money coins
Dividend Stocks

Want Decades of Passive Income? 3 Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have been consistently rewarding shareholders with regular dividend payouts for decades.

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend ETFs to Buy to Generate Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

BMO High Dividend ETF (TSX:ZDV) and another top dividend ETF are worth holding onto for years.

Read more »

A worker drinks out of a mug in an office.
Dividend Stocks

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

The buy-and-hold Dividend Aristocrats, especially those offering decent capital appreciation or preservation potential, can form the backbone of a strong…

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Outlook for Brookfield Asset Management Stock in 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

Brookfield Asset Management is a TSX dividend stock that has crushed broader market returns over the last two years.

Read more »