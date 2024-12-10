Member Login
Home » Investing » A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

A Top-Performing U.S. Stock That Canadian Investors Really Should Own

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is starting to run faster in the AI race, making it a top U.S. pick for 2025.

Posted by
Joey Frenette
Joey Frenette is a journalist, University of British Columbia graduate, ex-engineer, Warren Buffett fanatic, and Fool who's completed CFA Level 1. He’s been investing since 2014 and is always on the hunt for value, regardless of the market "weather." Before writing at The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst/developer at several Canadian small- and mid-cap software firms, including Syscon and Avigilon. Beyond Motley Fool, Joey’s work can be found at TipRanks and InvestorPlace. Follow or send him a message on X (or Twitter) @realJoeFrenette
Published
| More on:
Income and growth financial chart

Source: Getty Images

It’s been a fantastic year for the TSX Index, as it looks to close off 2024 with a gain north of the 20% mark. Indeed, a 20% gain is nothing to complain about, especially for long-term thinkers who’ve felt the pains of the 2022 bear market. And while the Canadian stock market has been shining brightly, the S&P 500 looks poised to outdo it once again, as it eyes a 30% gain for 2024 (that’s close to 3% higher from here). Whether a Santa rally will help make it happen remains one of the big stories in the coming weeks.

Either way, I think the U.S. stocks are worth picking up here as markets look to add to their strengths in 2025. Of course, it’s hard to remember the last time the S&P 500 clocked in gains of 20% or more for two straight years. And while three straight years of such spoils may seem unlikely, I’d argue that anything is possible and that a bearish descent (like the one in 2022) isn’t necessarily a given. Does that mean some stocks aren’t overheated and deserving of skating to the penalty box come 2025?

Though there’s some overexcitement in parts of the tech scene, I’m not so sure investors have become nearly as euphoric as they were prior to the 2000 dot-com bust. With investors taking a bit of profit on some red-hot names this Monday, perhaps some valuable lessons from the internet boom were learned.

Arguably, some U.S. stocks still seem cheap relative to the long-term growth that new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies may have freshly paved. In this piece, we’ll look at one U.S. top performer that I think still has another year of impressive gains in the bag for 2025.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) may have been caught offside when the AI boom began. But in recent quarters, the right steps (or should I say leaps?) have been taken to catch up. Some folks on Wall Street think the e-commerce and web services giant has already caught up on AI. Indeed, it’s a mistake to count Amazon out when it comes to any emerging, disruptive technology that has the potential to open doors to new market share-taking opportunities.

With a sound AI cloud strategy in place, a freshly-upped stake in Anthropic AI, and Jeff Bezos reportedly putting in 95% of his time in AI efforts at the company, I’d look for Amazon to emerge as one of the AI leaders over the next three years.

Undoubtedly, you’re getting a lot of innovation from the name. And I think a 36.9 times forward price to earnings (P/E) ratio is way too cheap a price for the calibre of growth you’re getting with the name at new all-time highs of $226 and change. Amazon stock’s breakout has finally arrived (year to date, AMZN stock is up an impressive 51%), and with new catalysts in place, my guess is that the current leg-up could extend for many quarters to come.

Sure, it’s tough to justify getting just US$0.70 per Canadian dollar. But if you’re serious about upping your AI exposure, I think the trade-off is worth making going into the new year, especially since the loonie could still have further to fall as Canadians worry over tariffs under Trump.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top AI stocks long-term investors may want to consider before the end of the year.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Investing

3 No Brainer Tech Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

| Chris MacDonald

Here are three no-brainer tech stocks long-term investors on a limited budget may want to consider right now.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is TELUS Stock a Risky Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock has long been a strong dividend provider, but what should investors consider now after recent earnings?

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

Is goeasy Stock Still Worth Buying for Growth Potential?

| Adam Othman

goeasy offers a powerful combination of growth and dividend-based return potential, but it might be less promising for growth alone.

Read more »

A person looks at data on a screen
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $300 in Monthly Tax-Free Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want monthly passive income, look for a dividend stock that's going to have one solid long-term outlook like…

Read more »

Man holds Canadian dollars in differing amounts
Investing

Is Dollarama Stock a Buy?

| Daniel Da Costa

Although Dollarama's stock is expensive and has rallied by more than 40% over the last year, is it still worth…

Read more »

data analyze research
Investing

Outlook for Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock in 2025

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock has provided shareholders with outsized returns in the last many years, but is it due for a…

Read more »

cryptocurrency, crypto, blockcahin
Investing

Boost Your Wealth With These Speedster Stocks

| Adam Othman

Rapidly growing stocks may seem risky to some investors, but if you get in and out at the right stage,…

Read more »