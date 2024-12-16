Member Login
Home » Investing » Stock Market » TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 16

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, December 16

The TSX Composite slid 1.6% last week, ending its five-week winning streak.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
| More on:
tsx today

Canadian stocks fell for a second consecutive session on Friday as recently released hotter-than-expected U.S. wholesale inflation data made investors skeptical about the pace of future interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The S&P/TSX Composite Index slipped by 136 points, or 0.5%, for the session to settle at 25,274, marking its lowest close since November 20.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the day in negative territory, with the selloff primarily driven by heavy losses in mining, real estate, and industrial stocks. With a nearly 1.6% decline last week, the TSX benchmark posted its worst weekly performance since September.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Shares of Enghouse Systems (TSX:ENGH) plunged by nearly 13% to $27.36 per share, making it the day’s worst-performing TSX stock. This selloff in ENGH stock came a day after the Markham-headquartered software company announced its disappointing quarterly financial results.

In the quarter ended in October 2024, Enghouse’s revenue rose 2.1% year over year to $125.7 million with the help of a modest increase in recurring revenue. However, higher costs and lower margins drove its adjusted quarterly net profit down by 9.9% from a year ago to $22.6 million, which also failed to meet Street analysts’ expectations. ENGH stock is now down 22% on a year-to-date basis and offers a 3.8% annualized dividend yield.

OceanaGold, Hudbay Minerals, and SilverCrest Metals were also among the session’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each falling by at least 2.6%.

In contrast, Celestica and Capital Power were the top-performing TSX stocks as they climbed by 9.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

Based on their daily trade volume, Canadian Natural Resources, Pembina Pipeline, Telus, BCE, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Crude oil, natural gas, and base metals prices were largely bearish early Monday morning, which could pressure the commodity-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

Before monitoring Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem’s remarks about the economy in the afternoon, the U.S. manufacturing and services data will remain on Canadian investors’ radar this morning.

Overall, markets may remain cautious as investors await many key economic releases, including Canada’s consumer inflation report and the Fed’s interest rate decision, due later this week.

Market movers on the TSX today

Financial Market Data copyright © 2024 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Bce, Canadian Natural Resources, Celestica, and Pembina Pipeline. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enghouse Systems. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources, Pembina Pipeline, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

A airplane sits on a runway.
Stock Market

Air Canada: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 50% from all-time highs, Air Canada stock trades at a cheap valuation in 2024. Can the TSX stock recover…

Read more »

space ship model takes off
Stock Market

The Year Ahead: Canadian Stocks With Strong Momentum for 2025

| Joey Frenette

Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) stock is just one of many high-momentum value plays worth buying with both hands!

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Stock Market

CRA: Here’s the TFSA Contribution Limit for 2025

| Aditya Raghunath

The TFSA is a tax-sheltered account that allows you to hold diversified asset classes at a low cost.

Read more »

think thought consider
Stock Market

Billionaires Are Selling Apple Stock and Picking up This TSX Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Billionaires like Warren Buffett continue to trim stakes in Apple stock, with others picking up this long-term stock instead.

Read more »

data analyze research
Stock Market

What’s Going on With Lion Electric Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 98% since its initial public offering, Lion Electric remains a high-risk investment in 2024 due to its weak financials.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, December 13

| Jitendra Parashar

Down 1.1% week to date, the TSX Composite Index seems on track to end its five-week winning streak.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, December 12

| Jitendra Parashar

TSX investors will watch U.S. wholesale inflation data today as the Bank of Canada’s recent rate cut is likely to…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 11

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the U.S. inflation report, the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and press conference will remain on…

Read more »