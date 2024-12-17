Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

TFSA $7K: Where to Invest Right Now

One of the best options for your TFSA right now is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN).

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
coins jump into piggy bank

Source: Getty Images

Maxing out your Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution room of $7,000 before the year’s end is a strategic move that combines tax efficiency with wealth-building potential. The TFSA is a gift to Canadian investors, allowing your earnings to grow completely tax-free. Whether it’s dividends, capital gains, or interest, none of it will be taxed. That’s why it’s worth taking the time now to consider where to invest this money. One of the best options right now is Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:BEI.UN).

Why Boardwalk?

Boardwalk REIT is a major player in the residential real estate market in Canada, focusing on high-quality rental properties in key urban centres. With rising rental demand and limited housing supply, Boardwalk has positioned itself as a reliable growth stock with steady income potential. Its latest quarterly earnings report highlights its resilience and strength: revenue increased by 10.8% year over year, and net income grew by a staggering 40.6%. These numbers show that the stock isn’t just surviving in the current market environment. It’s thriving.

What makes Boardwalk especially appealing is its valuation. The stock is currently trading at just 0.77 times its book value, a clear signal that it is undervalued compared to its assets. This is an excellent opportunity for investors who want to buy a solid company at a discount. Historically, REITs like Boardwalk offer long-term stability. When these are priced below book value, they present a rare chance to invest in high-quality assets at a bargain.

Boardwalk also shines when you look at its operating metrics. With an operating margin of 51.87%, the company has demonstrated its ability to maintain profitability even in challenging market conditions. Its cash flow remains strong, with a levered free cash flow of $102.46 million in the trailing 12 months.

Looking ahead

The future outlook for Boardwalk is equally compelling. Canada’s immigration levels are at record highs, driving up demand for rental housing. Cities where Boardwalk operates are experiencing population booms, which translates into higher occupancy rates and increasing rental income for the REIT. Plus, the company has been proactive in upgrading its properties. This should help it command higher rents and improve tenant retention.

Boardwalk’s dividend yield currently sits at around 2.1%. Sure, it’s not the highest yield in the market. But it is backed by a remarkably low payout ratio of just 9.42%. This means Boardwalk retains the bulk of its earnings for reinvestment and financial flexibility. And that’s perfect for investors wanting to not just add that $7,000 contribution room but grow it for years to come.

Bottom line

In the end, adding $7,000 to your TFSA isn’t just about maxing out your contribution room. It’s about using your TFSA as a powerful tool to build long-term wealth. Boardwalk’s track record of performance, combined with its current undervaluation, makes it an excellent candidate for a TFSA portfolio. It allows you to diversify your investments with exposure to real estate, a sector known for its resilience and income-generating potential. And with the future outlook looking this strong, now could be the best time to buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

Here’s How to Max Out Your TFSA Every Year

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

GWO stock is a perfect option, especially for investors looking to max out their TFSA year after year.

Read more »

Hourglass projecting a dollar sign as shadow
Dividend Stocks

A 7.7% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime choice for those wanting not just regular cash flow, but cash every single month!

Read more »

Man data analyze
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy BCE Stock for its 11.7% Dividend Yield?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down over 50% from all-time highs, BCE stock pays shareholders a forward dividend yield of almost 12%. Is the TSX…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Dividend Stocks

2 Dividends Stocks Due to Double up on Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two dividend stocks are some of the best options for a strong outlook, but even more for a cheap…

Read more »

money goes up and down in balance
Dividend Stocks

Want 5% Yield? 3 TSX Stocks to Buy Today

| Sneha Nahata

These high-yield TSX stocks have a growing earnings base and sustainable yield to support future payouts.

Read more »

ways to boost income
Dividend Stocks

This 8.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock is a prime target for investors wanting more income every month to bolster their TFSA for life.

Read more »

golden sunset in crude oil refinery with pipeline system
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock is Set to Beat the TSX Again and Again

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Strong long-term growth opportunities as well as a strong track record will fuel outperformance for this dividend stock.

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Dividend Stocks

BNS Stock vs Enbridge: Better Dividend Stock to Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Let’s assess which among these two high-yielding dividend stocks would be a better buy right now.

Read more »