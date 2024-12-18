Member Login
Home » Investing » The 3 ETFs I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

The 3 ETFs I’d Buy With $1,000 and Hold Forever

These three BMO ETFs can be combined to create a globally diversified stock portfolio.

Posted by
Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®
Tony started investing during the 2017 marijuana stock bubble. After incurring some hilarious losses on various poor stock picks, he now adheres to Bogleheads-style passive investing strategies using index ETFs. Tony graduated in 2023 from Columbia University with a Master's degree in risk management. He holds the Certified ETF Advisor (CETF®) designation from The ETF Institute. Tony's work has also appeared in U.S. News & World Report, USA Today, NYSE ETF Central, NASDAQ Fundinsight, Cboe ETF Market, TheStreet, and Benzinga. He is the founder of ETF Portfolio Blueprint (https://etfportfolioblueprint.com)
Published
| More on:
ETF chart stocks

Image source: Getty Images

There aren’t many individual stocks I’d commit to buying and holding forever. Things change – management can falter, accounting scandals erupt, competition heats up, or regulatory scrutiny tightens. These are idiosyncratic risks, and as an investor, they’re risks you don’t get compensated for.

On the other hand, give me an exchange-traded fund (ETF) with hundreds of stocks, and I’m all in for the long haul. Sure, it’ll fluctuate with the market, but the broad diversification eliminates company-specific risks.

Over time, I’m betting the companies in those ETFs will, on average, grow their earnings, pay dividends, and buy back shares. Here are three low-cost index ETFs you can buy today, hold forever, and combine into a globally diversified stock portfolio.

U.S. stocks

First up is the BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (TSX:ZSP), which gives you exposure to 500 of the largest U.S. companies. These stocks are screened for liquidity, prominence, and earnings quality, ensuring you’re holding some of the most well-established names in the market.

The ETF is market-cap weighted, meaning companies with the highest market value take up a larger share of the fund. This approach ensures your investment aligns with the overall U.S. market’s composition.

The cost? A rock-bottom 0.09% management expense ratio (MER). On a $10,000 investment, that’s just $9 in annual fees. For this level of diversification and exposure to the world’s largest economy, that’s a bargain.

Canadian stocks

Sure, you could try your hand at picking individual Canadian stocks, but why bother when you can own the 60 most prominent ones in a single click with the BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSX:ZIU)?

This ETF tracks the S&P/TSX 60, a basket of the largest and most liquid Canadian companies, spanning sectors like financials, energy, and materials. It comes with a slightly higher 0.15% MER, but that’s still dirt cheap by most standards.

Plus, it pays a solid 2.6% dividend yield, giving you a steady stream of income. Better yet, most of these dividends are categorized as eligible dividends, making them more tax-efficient for Canadian investors holding this ETF in non-registered accounts.

International stocks

Finally, to round out your diversification, consider the BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF (TSX:ZEA).

EAFE stands for Europe, Australasia, and the Far East, so this ETF holds stocks from developed markets outside of North America, including heavyweights like Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and Switzerland.

It’s slightly more expensive at a 0.22% MER, but that’s standard for ETFs covering non-North American markets. Plus, it pays a respectable 2.7% dividend yield, providing a bit of income while giving you exposure to global growth opportunities.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Tony Dong has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

money goes up and down in balance
Investing

Canadian Value Stocks Poised for Recovery in the Coming Year

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Read on to see how investor perception is not always right. Cineplex and Enbridge are two of the best Canadian…

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Bank Stocks

1 Growth Stock Down 11% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Button

EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) is a growth stock that took a beating recently. Here's why it might be a good dip…

Read more »

Concept of multiple streams of income
Dividend Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

First Quantum stock has nearly doubled in share price in the last year, but is more on the way for…

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Dividend Stocks

Could Buying BCE Stock Today Set You Up for Life?

| Brian Paradza, CFA

BCE stock's 10.1% dividend yield attracts income seekers, but sustainability concerns linger amid telecom sector challenges. New U.S. expansion could…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Dividend Stocks

1 Stock On Sale: Why Now’s the Perfect Time to Invest

| Kay Ng

This TSX stock might be down, but it's not out. It offers a nice 4.3% dividend and has growth potential…

Read more »

Canada national flag waving in wind on clear day
Dividend Stocks

3 Top-Tier Canadian Stocks That Just Bumped Up Dividends (Again!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These top dividend stocks are perfect for any portfolio, and with recent dividend increases, these Canadian stocks are the perfect…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

This 9.44% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, monthly dividend stocks are great. But what if you can get some of the best dividend stocks out there…

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Investing

3 Top Canadian Stocks to Enhance Your TFSA

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three Canadian stocks are ideal additions to your TFSA.

Read more »