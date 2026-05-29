Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » A 6.3% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

A 6.3% Dividend Yield: I’m Buying This TSX Stock and Holding for Decades

Explore the significance of dividend stocks in the Canadian market and discover the strongest dividend contenders.

Posted by
Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
Published
| More on:
Key Points
  • SmartCentres REIT: A Resilient Dividend Stock with Strong Growth Potential: Despite challenges, SmartCentres REIT offers a compelling 6.3% dividend yield thanks to its strategic partnership with Walmart and robust expansion into city centres, positioning it as a long-term investment in the recovering real estate sector.
  • Strategic Debt Management and Development Opportunities: While the REIT carries significant development-related debt, its track record of consistent dividend payments and strategic asset development make it a solid choice for investors seeking stable, diversified income and long-term capital appreciation.
9 stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

Dividend stocks are the strength of the Canadian stock market. Several businesses that have stood the test of time, withstood crisis, and expanded with robust debt management have emerged as dividend stalwarts. Most dividend stalwarts rode the bull rally after four years of a bear run, diluting their dividend yields. However, one TSX stock still has a dividend yield of over 6% and is a keeper.

pregnant mother juggles work and childcare

Source: Getty Images

The 6.3% dividend stock to hold for decades

Canada’s biggest strengths are its oil sands fields, energy exports to the United States, and real estate. The geopolitical environment and energy supply shock have pushed Canadian energy stocks to their new highs. However, the real estate sector is still in the recovery stage after the 2022 house price correction. At that time, all REITs posted a loss on the fair market value of properties, which reduced their unit price.

SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) was a great value stock then, as it traded at $22 per unit. The unit price has recovered to the average price of $29 and above. The moat of SmartCentres REIT is its agreement with Walmart in 1999 to build stores around Walmart and convert them into shopping centres. Since then, SmartCentres has increased its share of Walmart-anchored stores in the rental income. The next phase of growth began in 2016 with a mega intensification project to convert shopping centres to city centres.

SmartCentres first started building commercial properties and self-storage facilities. In 2019, it started building residential buildings, condos, and townhouses, which it builds and sells. The sales proceeds go into repaying debt. Its adjusted debt is 9.8 times its adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). It has $5.7 billion in debt against $5.2 billion in equity.

The debt is high, as most of it is used in development projects. Around 14% of SmartCentre’s property assets are in development. This presents risk, but also significant growth potential as the REIT sells condos and townhouses and rents stores, apartments, and offices. SmartCentres is managing this debt strategically by keeping sufficient money to pay the interest.

Investing in SmartCentres REIT

The significant amount of development projects not generating any income did stretch the REIT’s finances, but it paid dividends. Its payout ratio has now reduced to 86.4% of its adjusted funds from operations in the first quarter of 2026 as it delivers projects. This ratio will reduce, and the debt ratio will improve with every new project completion.

You could consider investing in the REIT and holding it for decades as the intensification project unfolds and brings in new and diversified sources of rental income.

SmartCentres is among the few REITs that have a 21-year dividend-paying history without a dividend cut. A key reason for this stability is its biggest tenant, Walmart. Be it a pandemic or Global Financial Crisis, people will keep buying from Walmart. Its stores are sticky, which means SmartCentres doesn’t have to restructure its property portfolio much. All these signs make this TSX stock a buy and hold for decades.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

shopper carries paper bags with purchases
Dividend Stocks

This 6.3% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Single Month

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Craving monthly dividends? Plaza Retail REIT (TSX:PLZ.UN) delivers a 6.3% yield from a resilient open-air retail properties portfolio built for…

Read more »

Canadian investor contemplating U.S. stocks with multiple doors to choose from.
Dividend Stocks

The Stock I’d Pick Over Telus or BCE and Why I Keep Coming Back to It

| Jitendra Parashar

This TSX utility stock offers a more powerful mix of reliable dividend income and long-term growth potential than telecom stocks…

Read more »

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor
Dividend Stocks

This Dividend Stock Has Fallen 55% — and I’d Still Back It as a Long-Term Hold

| Daniel Da Costa

Even after falling in recent years, this stock offers a sustainable 5% yield, making it a solid long-term investment for…

Read more »

earn passive income by investing in dividend paying stocks
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: Invest $14,000 in This TSX Stock and Create $784 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its high-quality tenant base, a history of consistent distribution growth, and solid long-term expansion prospects, CT REIT would be…

Read more »

woman looks out at horizon
Dividend Stocks

The Average TFSA Balance for Canadians at 55

| Adam Othman

Canadians should aim to maximize their TFSAs, whether they are conservative or aggressive in their investing strategy.

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

A Perfect May TFSA With a 4% Monthly Payout

| Jitendra Parashar

A 4% yield with monthly payouts and a disciplined growth strategy make this TSX stock stand out in May 2026.

Read more »

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

Looking for a 5.2% Average Yield? These 3 TSX Stocks Are Worth a Look

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dependable cash flows, attractive yields, and significant development opportunities, these three Canadian stocks are attractive buys for income-seeking…

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their dependable business models, stable cash flows, and healthy growth prospects, these two high-yield dividend stocks are ideal for…

Read more »